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Vietnam pushes cultural charm in Denmark ahead of 55th diplomatic anniversary

Ambassador Nguyen Le Thanh portrayed Vietnam as a dynamic, innovative and fast yet sustainably developing nation, expressing her hope that more cultural and educational exchanges, along with broader cooperation, will further foster bilateral friendship and deepen collaboration, especially in innovation, digital transformation and sustainable development.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Nguyen Le Thanh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Nguyen Le Thanh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Copenhagen (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark recently hosted an event to introduce the country’s image, culture and people to Danish and international friends while announcing a series of activities marking the 55th anniversary of Vietnam – Denmark diplomatic ties this year.

The gathering drew the chairperson and members of the International Women’s Club of Copenhagen, including journalists and reporters based in Denmark, as well as school principals, education managers and representatives from various Danish agencies and organisations.

In her opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Nguyen Le Thanh said the event was all about "bringing Vietnam closer to Danish and international friends", not just geographically but through deeper mutual understanding and people-to-people ties.

She portrayed Vietnam as a dynamic, innovative and fast yet sustainably developing nation, expressing her hope that more cultural and educational exchanges, along with broader cooperation, will further foster bilateral friendship and deepen collaboration, especially in innovation, digital transformation and sustainable development.

Vice Chairman of Davidsen-K Group Soren Davidsen, who has lived and worked in Vietnam for many years, offered a Danish perspective on Vietnamese culture and people. He praised the country’s spirit of independence and self-reliance, its foreign policy, integration into the world and impressive development gains. He also underscored distinct Vietnamese traits such as hospitality, dynamism, adaptability and a strong drive for progress.

Vietnam – Denmark relations are growing strong on equal and trustworthy partnership, underpinned by shared interests and a common vision amid deepening global cooperation, he said.

Participants engaged in lively discussions, sharing personal impressions and experiences of Vietnam. Many voiced strong admiration for its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and, above all, the friendliness and hospitality of its people. Some reminisced about unforgettable trips there and expressed respect for its unyielding and heroic history.

They welcomed the embassy’s upcoming anniversary events, eagerly signed up to join in and declared Vietnam is now on their must-visit list for future family vacations and friend getaways./.

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