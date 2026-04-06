Culture - Sports

Badminton players seek Asian championship medals in China

Vietnamese players will compete in the Badminton Asia Championship 2026 from April 7-11 in China, seeking for highest results.

Nguyen Thuy Linh is one of eight Vietnamese players at the Badminton Asia Championship 2026 on April 7-11 in China. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)
Nguyen Thuy Linh is one of eight Vietnamese players at the Badminton Asia Championship 2026 on April 7-11 in China. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese players will compete in the Badminton Asia Championship 2026 from April 7-11 in China, seeking for highest results.

Eight players will take part in the men's and women's singles and doubles events against very strong rivals as Asia is home to many world leading athletes.

Among them, Nguyen Thuy Linh is the only Vietnamese representative in the women's singles event and she will begin from main round.

After the draw, Linh is placed in a tough branch. The world No 26 will face Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei, who is world No 30, in the first match at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

It will be the first meet of the two rivals. Their small gap in the world ranking promises a balanced and competitive match.

If she can overcome Huang, her next rival would be world No 1 An Se Young from the Republic of Korea who will play No 32 Yeo Jia Min of Singapore.

Her stable performance after the Paris Olympics gold medal makes An a title favourite and meet no challenge to advance to the second round.

Other strong rivals in this branch are No 3 Chen Yu Fei of China, No 5 Han Yue and No 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, who are all big obstacles in the way to podium for Linh.

Prior to the Chinese competition, Linh headed to Europe to horn her skills in the All England and Swiss Open in March.

Nguyen Hai Dang will play in the men's singles but he has to compete in the qualifications.

The rest players are in doubles events and they will also have to vie for main round from qualifiers.

The Asian championship will deliver 550,000 USD to the best players in which the singles champions earn 38,500 USD and the doubles winners take 40,700 USD.

In the last three editions of the continental tournament, Vietnam failed to make top three./.

VNA
#Badminton Asia Championship 2026 #China
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