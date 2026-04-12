National Radio Festival opens in Quang Ninh

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The 17th National Radio Festival – Quang Ninh 2026 officially opened on April 11 under the theme “Broadcasting for a strong and prosperous Vietnam.”

The opening night was combined with an artistic programme titled “sounds of the new era,” drawing around 50,000 spectators. The programme was structured in three chapters: Origins of Sound, Heritage Sound, and Sound of the New Era.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet stressed that the event carries significant meaning for Vietnam’s broadcasting sector. He said the theme reflects the determination of the national radio industry to accompany the country’s development.

According to him, broadcasting must contribute to strengthening Vietnam’s internal strength, the strength of trust, determination and the great national unity bloc, while accompanying socio-economic development, spreading knowledge, promoting innovation and encouraging the aspiration for progress among people and businesses.

He added that the sector should help realise that aspiration by spreading positive values, fostering patriotism, promoting self-reliance and creativity, and supporting rapid and sustainable national development.

At the ceremony, Do Tien Sy, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation and Director General of the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), said the festival features nearly 100 high-quality podcast entries, demonstrating the strong multi-platform reach of audio content.

Podcasts have become a major category at the festival, reflecting the sector’s determination to innovate and adapt in the digital era.

An international seminar titled “Podcasting – Creative Avenue Where Radio Meets the Digital Era” will bring together more than 500 domestic and international experts, becoming one of the festival’s highlights.

Secretary of the Quang Ninh Party Committee Quan Minh Cuong noted that the festival is the largest professional event of Vietnam’s broadcasting industry, bringing together numerous press, radio and television agencies nationwide. As the host, Quang Ninh aims to create a culturally rich and distinctive media space while promoting the image of a dynamic and modern locality undergoing strong transformation.

The festival runs from April 11 to 13, with participation from 34 radio, television and press agencies nationwide, two major media centres, the Military Broadcasting and Television Centre and the People’s Public Security Communications Department, along with 17 press units of VOV and eight major media organisations competing in the podcast category.

The organising board received 345 entries, including 26 live radio programmes, 97 podcasts, 84 reports and investigative reports, 49 ethnic-language programmes, 40 specialised programmes, 28 “golden voice” entries and 21 nominations for outstanding technicians. A total of 220 prizes are expected to be awarded.

Held every two years, the National Radio Festival is the largest professional event of Vietnam’s broadcasting sector, honouring outstanding radio works while providing a forum for broadcasters nationwide to exchange experience and promote innovation amid the digital transformation of journalism./.