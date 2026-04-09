Culture - Sports

Heritage digitalisation helps awaken memory, unlock development resources

From ancient architecture to intangible cultural practices, heritage is increasingly being transformed into digital data, helping preserving traditional values but also creates fresh momentum for socio-economic development.

A relic of the Yen Tu complex of historical monuments and scenic landscapes in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
A relic of the Yen Tu complex of historical monuments and scenic landscapes in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The digitalisation of cultural heritage is emerging as a powerful tool to “awaken” collective memory while unlocking new resources for development, as Vietnam accelerates national digital transformation under Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo.

In the digital era, heritage is no longer confined to physical spaces or community memory. From ancient architecture to intangible cultural practices, it is increasingly being transformed into digital data, helping preserving traditional values but also creates fresh momentum for socio-economic development.

Localities nationwide are moving beyond experimentation. Digital heritage is becoming an inevitable pathway to keep heritage alive in modern life.

“Awakening” heritage values through technology

One of the most visible impacts of digitalisation is improved public access. Localituies have actively applied modern technologies to both preserve and promote heritage, while enhancing tourism experiences.

At the van Mieu Vinh Phuc in Phu Tho province, a historic complex dedicated to scholars from the Ly to Nguyen dynasties, digital tools have been introduced to enrich visitor engagement. Through the “63 Stravel” smart tourism application, users can access multimedia content on the site’s architecture and cultural significance. Visitors can scan QR codes or use mobile devices to listen to automated guides in four languages – Vietnamese, English, Korean and Japanese – accompanied by vivid visuals.

Hanoi has also taken the lead in integrating digital solutions into heritage management. Major sites such as the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) – Quoc Tu Giam, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, Hoa Lo Prison relic and Duong Lam ancient village have adopted e-tickets, QR codes, smart access gates and online payment systems, improving transparency and convenience.

Digital applications have also enhanced visitor experiences. At the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, 3D mapping and interactive software are being used in exhibitions. Virtual tours and 360-degree digitised spaces allow visitors to explore heritage remotely, making cultural experiences more immersive and accessible, especially for younger audiences.

Similar efforts are underway nationwide. In the Mekong Deltha province of An Giang, the Ton Duc Thang Memorial Site has been digitised with QR codes providing Vietnamese and English content, images and videos. Visitors can explore the site virtually on smartphones, effectively turning heritage into a “museum in the palm of the hand.”

The Chhay-dam drum dance of the Khmer community in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

The Chhay-dam drum dance of the Khmer community in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

According to Nguyen Quang Khanh, Deputy Director of the provincial Relics Management Board under the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, nearly 40 key historical and cultural sites in the locality have been digitised, helping modernise heritage education and bridge the past with contemporary life.

Meanwhile, visitors can search the keyword “camgiang360” on Google to virtually explore a system of historical sites in the former Cam Giang district of Hai Duong province (now Hai Phong city) on a digital platform, without needing to travel there in person. They can select a site, click to begin a tour route, and each scene will unfold in vivid detail, accompanied by in-depth narration, offering an immersive experience as if they were physically present at the heritage site.

These examples show that technology is breaking down spatial and temporal barriers, bringing heritage closer to the public, especially young people.

Preserving heritage sustainably in digital age

Beyond accessibility, digitalisation plays a crucial role in long-term preservation.

In Hai Phong, the application of technology, including the digitalisation of heritage sites, has been actively implemented, delivering tangible results in preserving, managing, and promoting the city’s cultural heritage values.

According to Ha Quang Thanh, Head of the Cam Giang Heritage Management Division under the Con Son–Kiep Bac Relic Site Management Board, the success of digitalisation at the Van Mieu Mao Dien and the cluster of Xua Temple–Giam Pagoda–Bia Temple highlights the need for continued, synchronised investment in digitising national and special national relic sites. This is seen as a crucial approach to effectively disseminate heritage values while contributing to sustainable tourism development.

Meanwhile, Khanh said the Relics Heritage Management Board of An Giang province will continue to accelerate the digitalisation of heritage through QR code systems, 3D technology, and 360-degree VR to identify artifacts and optimise user interfaces in a more human-centred and user-friendly direction.

The unit will also make full use of the advantages of digital technology, through its website and social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, to disseminate images and videos of activities related to the preservation of historical and cultural sites and festivals, thereby bringing the image of An Giang’s land and people closer to a public and visitors, he added.

Turning cultural values into development resources

Crucially, digital heritage can be transformed into a development resource. Many localities report increased tourist arrivals after adopting digital technologies.

In Tay Ninh province, for example, digital promotion and management have helped position the locality as an attractive destination.

Hanoi, home to the largest number of heritage sites in the country, is expected to benefit significantly from this trend. When combined with digital technology, its vast cultural assets can fuel the growth of cultural industries and tourism, generating high-quality digital cultural products for modern audiences.

With strong determination from the municipal authorities, alongside the support of businesses and the community, Hanoi has sufficient capacity to realise its goal of becoming one of the region’s leading smart and sustainable tourism hubs, where heritage is preserved, honoured, and promoted in a new context./.

VNA
#cultural heritage #digitalisation #Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW #heritage digitalisation
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Related News

Vietnamese logistics leaps into new era of digitalisation and innovation

Vietnamese logistics leaps into new era of digitalisation and innovation

Vietnam’s logistics sector is advancing rapidly, achieving average annual growth of 14–16%, contributing 4.5–5% to GDP, and ranking among the Top 5 in ASEAN. With modernised infrastructure, over 34,000 enterprises, and deeper integration into global supply chains, the sector is becoming a key driver of national efficiency and innovation.

A land use rights certificate. (Photo: cafebiz.vn)

Property identification code seen as catalyst for real estate digitalisation

In the long term, the mandatory identification of real estate assets is seen as an essential step toward sustainable development. As data becomes the foundation of market operations, confidence is expected to improve, transaction costs decline and resources be allocated more efficiently, helping Vietnam’s property market move closer to international practices.

See more

Visitors enjoy the "Stone History Preserves Memories" exhibition, featuring a traditional format combined with digital technology solutions (Photo: VNA)

Project on digital transformation in cultural sector approved

By 2030, the project targets the establishment of shared digital platforms across 100% of cultural sectors. All digitised cultural heritage will be standardised under the national data framework and shared in accordance with regulations, while 80% of public digital heritage assets are expected to receive digital identifiers to clarify ownership and management, encouraging organisations and individuals to do the same and support market development.

Vietnam back in world Top 100 after nine-place jump (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam surge nine spots back into world Top 100

The side coached by Kim Sang Sik climbed to 1,225.68 points, gaining 36.17 points from the previous ranking. The rise returns Vietnam to the global Top 100, a notable milestone for the national team.

At the opening of the Ha Long Carnival 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh's mega concerts to drive tourism boom

A major highlight will come on April 11 with a free public concert at October 30 Square in Ha Long Ward, marking the opening of the 17th National Radio Festival – Quang Ninh 2026. Organisers are bracing for a massive turnout of up to 50,000 spectators.

Chairman of Da Nang’s Pickeball Association Tran Phuoc Son (right) and the Pickleball World Cup President Hercilio Cabieses discuss the organisation of the Pickeball World Cup in the city. (Photo courtesy of Da Nang Portal)

Da Nang to host Pickleball World Cup

The World Cup tournament will be an opportunity for Da Nang to promote its tourism and sports potential to the world, adding that the city will include the sport in its school physical training programmes and on the list of regular sports for long-term development.

Vietnamese cultural values preserved, promoted in digital age

Vietnamese cultural values preserved, promoted in digital age

Throughout the development journey of any nation, culture always forms the spiritual bedrock of society. A strong cultural foundation enables not only economic progress but also the preservation of identity, moral standards, and long-term social stability.