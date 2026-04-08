Culture - Sports

Vietnamese painters shine with “Thousand-Mile Journey” award in Paris

The award was initiated by President of the Association of Asian Artists Charlotte Agusttes-Reynier to give promising Vietnamese art students a real taste of Paris.

Artist Lam Gia Huan introduces his winning piece to a visitor. (Photo: VNA)
Artist Lam Gia Huan introduces his winning piece to a visitor. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Two works winning the 2026 “Con duong Thien Ly” (Thousand-Mile Journey) award by Vietnamese artists Lam Gia Huan and Nguyen Nguyet Anh went on display at a special exhibition at the Vietnam Cultural Centre (CCV) in France on April 7.

The show, co-hosted by the CCV and the Association of Asian Artists (AAA) in Paris, drew art professionals and curious fans alike.

CCV Director Dinh Ngoc Duc said the centre’s mission is to project Vietnam’s culture, sports, and tourism onto the global stage, noting that events like this don’t just keep Vietnamese expats in France feeling at home, but also introduce the rich flavours of Vietnamese culture to European audiences.

Even though the exhibition is modest in size, it packs a serious punch, giving young Vietnamese talents access to the international art world, sparking new exchanges, and firing up their creative engines for the road ahead.

The “Con duong Thien Ly” award was initiated by President of the Association of Asian Artists Charlotte Agusttes-Reynier to give promising Vietnamese art students a real taste of Paris. Winners score a week-long trip to roam world-class museums, soak up classical masterpieces, meet with established artists, and build professional networks. A jury of contemporary art experts, art historians, and gallery pros picked the winners for their unique creative voices.

Alexandre Eliaba, Deputy Director and head of Asian fine arts, observed that Vietnamese works brilliantly mix Western techniques with deep national soul. The paintings convey the richness of Vietnam’s traditions, history and artistic practices while borrowing European flair, resulting in a harmonious yet innovative visual language.

Huan’s winning piece, “Nguyen duong An Nam” (Annam Chapel), was inspired by the simple but moving sight of women heading to morning mass at a church on Nguyen Dinh Chieu street in Ho Chi Minh City. Women have long been a favourite subject for the artist, rooted in deep bond with his mother. For him, the award isn’t just a trophy, but the starting line of a much bigger artistic adventure.

Meanwhile, Anh’s “Tron tim” (Hide and Seek) dives into the search for identity through nature. Growing up in fast-paced Hanoi, where city chaos can bury inner self, she found that escaping into nature brings calm and helps her rediscover who she really is.

Organisers confirmed that the “Con duong Thien Ly” award will run annually, with the selections in September and the award ceremony in every January of the following year. Two lucky Vietnamese art students will get the Paris treatment each year to expand their minds and sharpen their skills.

The exhibition also underscored Vietnam and France’s growing cultural ties through art. It offered a clear signal of a vibrant Vietnamese contemporary art scene, which is firmly anchored in national identity yet increasingly integrated into the global art landscape./.

VNA
#Vietnam Cultural Centre in France #Con duong Thien Ly France Vietnam
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