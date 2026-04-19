Vietnam, Singapore promote green economic cooperation, sustainable trade

Singapore (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, together with the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) and partners, hosted a Vietnam – Singapore business networking programme on April 17, attracting more than 200 representatives from Singaporean regulatory bodies and industry associations.



The programme not only facilitated direct connections between businesses and investors from both countries, but also aimed to support the development of long-term trade infrastructure.



As part of the event, a Vietnamese online agricultural wholesale market platform was officially launched in Singapore. The system directly links Vietnamese producers with importers and distributors in Singapore and the wider region. It aggregates standardised supply sources, ensures stable output, enables traceability, and optimises pricing through pooled orders, thereby shortening intermediary chains and improving cross-border trade efficiency.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Cao Xuan Thang highlighted the country’s potential within global supply chains, particularly in high-quality agricultural products. He also underscored the role of digital platforms such as the online wholesale market in enhancing export capacity, ensuring transparency, and improving responsiveness to the Singaporean and regional markets.



Also speaking at the programme, SMF President Lennon Tan commended the initiative’s practical approach, particularly its combination of in-person networking and digital integration.



He noted that models such as the online agricultural wholesale market will play a key role in optimising supply chains, reducing intermediary costs, and improving access to high-quality goods from Vietnam, while opening up broader opportunities for deeper cooperation between the two business communities.



Tan further observed that Singapore and Vietnam hold considerable potential for collaboration in green energy, as well as in alternative packaging materials and production methods that could help reduce carbon emissions.



Vietnamese enterprises introduce their products and engage in business networking and investment activities at the programme. (Photo: VNA)

Participating Vietnamese enterprises showcased a range of projects focused on sustainable agriculture, community health care, and technology solutions serving society, with the dual aim of generating positive social impact and economic value. These initiatives drew interest from investment funds, sponsors, and strategic partners, paving the way for expanded cooperation and future deployment./.