Business

Vietnam, Singapore promote green economic cooperation, sustainable trade

The business networking programme not only facilitated direct connections between businesses and investors from both countries, but also aimed to support the development of long-term trade infrastructure.

The Vietnam – Singapore business networking programme held in Singapore on April 17. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnam – Singapore business networking programme held in Singapore on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, together with the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) and partners, hosted a Vietnam – Singapore business networking programme on April 17, attracting more than 200 representatives from Singaporean regulatory bodies and industry associations.

The programme not only facilitated direct connections between businesses and investors from both countries, but also aimed to support the development of long-term trade infrastructure.

As part of the event, a Vietnamese online agricultural wholesale market platform was officially launched in Singapore. The system directly links Vietnamese producers with importers and distributors in Singapore and the wider region. It aggregates standardised supply sources, ensures stable output, enables traceability, and optimises pricing through pooled orders, thereby shortening intermediary chains and improving cross-border trade efficiency.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Cao Xuan Thang highlighted the country’s potential within global supply chains, particularly in high-quality agricultural products. He also underscored the role of digital platforms such as the online wholesale market in enhancing export capacity, ensuring transparency, and improving responsiveness to the Singaporean and regional markets.

Also speaking at the programme, SMF President Lennon Tan commended the initiative’s practical approach, particularly its combination of in-person networking and digital integration.

He noted that models such as the online agricultural wholesale market will play a key role in optimising supply chains, reducing intermediary costs, and improving access to high-quality goods from Vietnam, while opening up broader opportunities for deeper cooperation between the two business communities.

Tan further observed that Singapore and Vietnam hold considerable potential for collaboration in green energy, as well as in alternative packaging materials and production methods that could help reduce carbon emissions.

vnanet-singapore.jpg
Vietnamese enterprises introduce their products and engage in business networking and investment activities at the programme. (Photo: VNA)

Participating Vietnamese enterprises showcased a range of projects focused on sustainable agriculture, community health care, and technology solutions serving society, with the dual aim of generating positive social impact and economic value. These initiatives drew interest from investment funds, sponsors, and strategic partners, paving the way for expanded cooperation and future deployment./.

VNA
#Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore #Vietnam – Singapore business networking programme #Vietnam-Singapore relations #Singapore Manufacturing Federation Singapore Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Digital transformation

Green transition

Related News

Workers process tra (pangasius) for export (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Singapore trade continues to thrive

For the year as a whole, Vietnam retained its position as Singapore’s 10th largest trading partner. Bilateral trade reached a record high of nearly 40 billion SGD, up 26.2% from the previous peak of 31.67 billion SGD recorded in 2024.

See more

Chili peppers are on the list of essential goods in Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia reduces imports of strategic food commodities

In 2026, Indonesia is expected to have approximately 12 million tonnes of rice carried over from the previous year, supported by annual production of around 34.7 million tonnes. With projected consumption of 31.1 million tonnes, national rice reserves could reach approximately 16 million tonnes by the end of the year.

Hanoi’s roadmap to implement low-emission zones from July is providing a strong boost to the electric two-wheeler market (Photo: VNA)

Low-emission zone roadmap drives electric two-wheeler boom in Hanoi

From July 1, Hanoi will introduce time-based or area-based restrictions on petrol-powered motorcycles within Ring Road 1, with plans to expand coverage across the entire zone by 2028 and extend to areas within Ring Road 3 by 2030. The policy is expected to reshape travel habits for millions of urban residents.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Made in Da Nang Expo 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 300 firms join Made in Da Nang Expo 2026

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong said the exhibition is a large-scale trade promotion event aimed at showcasing products, connecting markets, and helping businesses enhance competitiveness while expanding domestic and export markets.

Green production, standardised value chains key to fruit, vegetable sector growth

Green production, standardised value chains key to fruit, vegetable sector growth

Facing mounting pressure from increasingly stringent domestic and international standards, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable sector is accelerating its shift toward green, safe, and sustainable production models. Beyond changing farming practices, localities and businesses are stepping up efforts to standardise value chains and build brands to achieve growth targets for 2026.

Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Southern industrial real estate enters strategic growth phase

Key industrial hubs in the south, including Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh, are transitioning from a period driven largely by supply expansion and rising land prices to a more refined growth model. This new phase is shaped by infrastructure upgrades, supply chain restructuring, product improvement and greater emphasis on operational performance.