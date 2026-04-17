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Firms complete infrastructure, supply preparations for E10 biofuel rollout

With infrastructure, supply plans and regulatory oversight all in place, Ha Tinh is poised for a smooth transition to E10, marking a significant step in advancing cleaner energy use and supporting sustainable socio-economic development.

A gasoline station run by Petrolimex (Photo: VNA)
A gasoline station run by Petrolimex (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh (VNA) – Fuel distributors in the central province of Ha Tinh are entering the final stage of preparations to roll out E10 biofuel, completing upgrades to infrastructure and supply systems to ensure a smooth market transition without disruptions.

Following the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 09/CT-TTg dated March 19, 2026 on accelerating energy efficiency, energy transition and the adoption of cleaner transport fuels, the E10 rollout has been brought forward to April—two months ahead of schedule. In response, local petroleum businesses have proactively invested in storage facilities and blending technologies.

At PVOIL Vung Ang, early preparations have enabled the company to deploy both in-tank and in-line blending systems since late 2025. With a capacity of 25,000–30,000 cubic metres per month, the firm has already begun supplying E10 across its entire retail network from early 2026.

Meanwhile, Petrolimex Ha Tinh, which operates 82 outlets across the province, has switched to E10 from April 15, with full system-wide coverage expected by the second half of May.

Ha Tinh’s fuel distribution network includes four key wholesalers, 17 external distributors and 242 retail outlets, supported by total storage capacity exceeding 129,000 cubic metres across three depots, providing a solid foundation for uninterrupted supply during the transition.

Authorities are stepping up public communication to raise awareness of the benefits of biofuel for engines and the environment, while maintaining inspections to safeguard consumers' rights in terms of both product quality and pricing.

According to Tran Van Lam, from the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, regulatory oversight will focus on compliance with standards for quality, measurement and e-invoicing, ensuring a stable market without localised shortages.

Alongside major distributors, retailers and agents are upgrading storage systems and technical equipment, while strictly adhering to regulations on quality, pricing and product origin to ensure safe handling and distribution.

With infrastructure, supply plans and regulatory oversight all in place, Ha Tinh is poised for a smooth transition to E10, marking a significant step in advancing cleaner energy use and supporting sustainable socio-economic development./.




VNA
#Fuel distributors #E10 biofuel #PVOIL Vung Ang #green transition
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