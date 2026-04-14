Society

Hanoi launches 2026 fundraising campaign for Vietnam’s sea and islands

Since 2016, the Party organisation, administration, and people of Hanoi have contributed more than 430 billion VND (16.3 million USD) to the fund, including over 76 billion VND raised in 2025 alone.

At the launch ceremony, 115 organisations, collectives, and individuals pledge more than 28 billion VND for the “For Vietnam’s Sea and Islands” Fund. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
At the launch ceremony, 115 organisations, collectives, and individuals pledge more than 28 billion VND for the “For Vietnam’s Sea and Islands” Fund. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi on April 14 launched the 2026 fundraising campaign for the “For Vietnam’s Sea and Islands” Fund, an initiative reflecting the capital’s enduring solidarity and responsibility towards forces who are safeguarding the nation’s maritime sovereignty.

Addressing the event, Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Bui Huyen Mai highlighted that, in recent years, Hanoi has upheld its tradition of “standing with the nation” through a wide range of meaningful activities directed towards the country’s sea and islands. These efforts have included public awareness campaigns, mobilisation drives, and visits by delegations to encourage and support military personnel and residents stationed on islands.

Since 2016, the Party organisation, administration, and people of Hanoi have contributed more than 430 billion VND (16.3 million USD) to the fund, including over 76 billion VND raised in 2025 alone. This substantial resource has enabled the implementation of numerous practical and long-term projects, and supported soldiers and civilians in frontline maritime areas, reinforcing confidence and motivation in carrying out the mission of defending national sovereignty.

Under Plan No. 56-KH/TU issued on April 8, Hanoi will organise a delegation of 85 representatives to visit and encourage soldiers and residents in Truong Sa (Spratly) and personnel stationed at the DK1 offshore platform between late April and early May.

At the launch ceremony, 115 organisations, collectives, and individuals pledged more than 28 billion VND for the fund. The 2026 campaign will be implemented citywide, with contributions accepted until May 31, and is expected to resonate widely both domestically and among Vietnamese communities abroad./.

VNA
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