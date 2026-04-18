Society

NA Chairman asks Vietnamese in Türkiye to build increasingly strong community

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man expressed his hope that the Vietnamese in Türkiye will remain united, support each other, build an increasingly strong community, integrate well, abide by the laws of the host country, and maintain a positive image of the Vietnamese people.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, his spouse, the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Türkiye pose for a group photo at the meeting in Istanbul on late April 17. (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, his spouse, the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Türkiye pose for a group photo at the meeting in Istanbul on late April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Istanbul (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and his wife Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, along with the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community in Türkiye on late April 17 (local time).

The meeting in Istanbul formed part of the top legislator’s trip to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) and bilateral activities in Türkiye.

Chairman Man informed participants about the homeland’s outstanding achievements in various fields last year, attributing those enormous successes to the leadership of the Party, the engagement by the entire political system, and joint efforts by people both at home and abroad, including the Vietnamese community in Türkiye.

He also updated them about Vietnam’s recent important milestones, including the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th NA and all-level People’s Councils for 2026–2031, and the political apparatus streamlining.

Expressing sympathy for the overseas Vietnamese on the difficulties facing them, the top legislator noted that the NA and the Government have amended many policies to ensure benefits for embassy staff. Currently, the NA is also considering amendments and supplementations to the Law on Overseas Representative Missions of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to enhance their effectiveness and efficiency, especially in citizen protection, community support, and inter-agency coordination.

In particular, the parliament has passed important laws, particularly in the fields of civil registration, land, housing, and real estate business, to facilitate overseas Vietnamese’s investment and business activities in the homeland.

Chairman Man expressed his hope that the Vietnamese in Türkiye will remain united, support each other, build an increasingly strong community, integrate well, abide by the laws of the host country, and maintain a positive image of the Vietnamese people. At the same time, he asked them to continue preserving and spreading the national cultural identity while upholding the Vietnamese language and family traditions so that the younger generations, even those born and raised abroad, will always remember their roots.

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NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (second, right) presents a gift to the Vietnamese community in Türkiye at the meeting on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

He requested the embassy to continue helping to promote investment ties between businesses of the two countries, support the community in building a better life in Türkiye, and further enhance its role as a common home, a source of spiritual encouragement, and a place to unite the community, thus fostering a sense of belonging and connection to their homeland.

Ambassador Dang Thi Thu Ha reported that the Vietnamese community in Türkiye numbers approximately 200. Despite being far from the homeland, they still follow news from home daily and rejoice in the country's progress and strong integration into the world.

Though there are currently no Vietnamese people associations in Türkiye, the embassy, together with the community, has established a community liaison board and is actively working towards establishing an association, so that the community can have a common home for strengthening unity and mutual support, she noted.

Luu Thai Hung, a member of the community liaison board, affirmed that wherever they are, Vietnamese people in Türkiye always abide by the local laws. Members of the community have actively supported each other when facing difficulties such as natural disasters and calamities. Notably, they stood side-by-side with Vietnamese rescue teams during the historic earthquake in southeastern Turkey in early 2023.

He proposed the NA and the Government continue creating favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to obtain dual citizenship, handle residency procedures when returning to Vietnam, maintain Vietnamese language teaching for future generations, and preserve the traditional culture./.

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#Chairman of the National Assembly #Tran Thanh Man #Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye #Vietnamese community in Türkiye #IPU-152 Turkey Vietnam
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