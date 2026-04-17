Society

WB honours Vietnam for effective human capital development, utilisation

The recognition under HCI+ 2026 affirms Vietnam’s efforts to place people at the centre of its development strategy, improve education and healthcare quality, strengthen links between training and the labour market, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

The World Bank Vice President for Human Development presents the award recognising Vietnam as one of the top-performing countries in the HCI+ among peers at similar income levels to Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung (right) (Photo: VNA)
The World Bank Vice President for Human Development presents the award recognising Vietnam as one of the top-performing countries in the HCI+ among peers at similar income levels to Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung (right) (Photo: VNA)

Washington (VNA) – Vietnam was among countries with outstanding achievements in human capital development under the Human Capital Index Plus (HCI+) 2026 honoured at a ceremony held at World Bank Group headquarters on April 16, within the framework of the Spring Meetings of the WB and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, on behalf of Vietnam, received the recognition as one of the top-performing countries in the HCI+ among peers at similar income levels, alongside Jamaica, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan and Rwanda.

The HCI+ is an expanded version of the Human Capital Index developed by the WB, designed to provide a more comprehensive reflection of countries’ investment in and effective utilisation of human capital. Unlike traditional indicators, the HCI+ not only measures human potential built through education and health care, but also assesses how effectively that potential is translated into tangible economic outcomes, particularly in terms of employment and income.

Specifically, the index evaluates key aspects, including the quality of education and learning outcomes; health and life expectancy; labour market participation and the extent to which skills are utilised in the economy; as well as losses in human capital when skills are underused.

According to the WB’s assessment, Vietnam continues to demonstrate strong performance in both investing in and utilising human capital, particularly among countries with comparable income levels. The country stands out for its solid education outcomes, notable improvements in employment, and effective use of human capital.

Vietnam’s HCl+ score is 216 out of a maximum of 325, reflecting its investments in health, education and employment, according to the human capital country brief for April.

A 10-point increase in the index would translate into approximately 10% higher future income, it noted, adding that closing the current gaps in these areas relative to high-performing countries with similar GDP per capita would boost future income by 27%.

Regarding education, Vietnam has maintained high performance in international student assessments, reflecting sustainable and consistent improvements in basic education quality. In terms of employment, the HCI+ report notes a significant rise in wage employment, indicating a positive shift from informal labour to more productive formal-sector jobs.

vnanet-wb2.jpg
Vietnam receives recognition as one of the top-performing countries in the HCI+ among countries with similar income levels, alongside Jamaica, Kenya, the Kyrgyz Republic and Rwanda (Photo: VNA)

On human capital utilisation, Vietnam is considered one of the countries that has been more successful than the average of its income group in translating investments in education and health care into real economic growth. .
Compared to peers at similar income levels, Vietnam achieves higher efficiency in converting skills into jobs and income, while maintaining consistent education quality. In Southeast Asia, it is regarded as among the economies with competitive human resources, particularly amid a transition towards a growth model driven by skills and innovation.

The recognition under HCI+ 2026 affirms Vietnam’s efforts to place people at the centre of its development strategy, improve education and healthcare quality, strengthen links between training and the labour market, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

The accolade not only acknowledges the country’s achievements but also serves as a motivation for Vietnam to continue strong reforms to further enhance human resource quality in the new development phase. It also provides clear evidence of the effectiveness of investing in people as a key driver of long-term growth and national competitiveness in the new era./.

VNA
#Human Capital Index #World Bank #education and employment #human capital #outstanding achievements United States
Follow VietnamPlus

Human rights

Related News

Vietnam’s human resources quality has increasingly improved, with policies on comprehensive human development becoming more complete, focused and practical (Photo: VNA)

Human resources breakthrough - sustainable foundation for development

Vietnam’s Human Development Index (HDI) rose by 14 places to 0.766, placing the country in the group of nations with high human development. The national happiness index climbed 33 places to rank 46th out of 143 countries, reflecting significant improvements in quality of life, social environment and spiritual well-being.

See more

Defendants at the court (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City court opens trial over Agribank lending scandal

The investigation revealed that multiple credit files were incomplete or riddled with inaccurate information, while some pledged assets lacked proper legal standing yet were accepted and grossly overvalued. As a result, the loans became high-risk and largely unrecoverable, leading to losses surpassing 1 trillion VND.

Hanoi introduces 53 electric buses from April 18 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi to add 53 electric buses from April 18

According to the plan, all buses operating within Ring Road 1 will use green energy by July 1, 2026. The requirement will expand to Ring Road 2 by January 1, 2028, and to Ring Road 3 by 2030.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

National, local traffic safety committees to be dissolved from June 1

Under the dicision, ministries and ministerial-level agencies will assume responsibility for tasks previously performed by the committee, in line with their mandates under the Law on Government Organisation, the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the Law on Roads and other relevant legal frameworks, ensuring that traffic safety and order are maintained without disrupiton.

Visitors explore technology showcases at the exhibition held during the Da Nang Startup and Innovation Festival (SURF 2025). (Photo: VNA)

About 10,000 students expected at National Startup Day 2026

This year marks the rollout of the “Student Startup Support Programme for 2026 – 2035”, approved under Decision No. 336/QD-TTg, which places emphasis on practical outcomes, real products, real testing, real partnerships, and measurable impact.

Hong Quang High School pilots teaching mathematics in English starting from the 2025–2026 academic year. (Photo: VNA)

National foreign language proficiency framework issued

The circular establishes a unified benchmark for foreign language proficiency across the national education system, providing a foundation for curriculum design, teaching, testing, assessment, and certification. It is expected to help learners better map out their language development pathways while enabling educational institutions to improve training quality and strengthen articulation between different levels of education.

Arrest warrants issued for Di and Dinh Yum, who are accused of abusing religious cover to undermine the State’s national unity policy (Photo: the Investigation Security Agency of the Gia Lai provincial Department of Public Security)

Two wanted for abusing religious cover to undermine national unity policy

The fugitives are Di (also known as Siu Di), born in 1941, and Dinh Yum (also known as Dinh Jum or Ba Koih), born in 1963, from Ba Na ethnic minority group in Gia Lai province, and hold Vietnamese nationality. They have been charged under Clause 1, Article 116 of the Penal Code for undermining the national unity policy.

Thach Phuoc Binh, Deputy Head of the Vinh Long delegation of National Assembly deputies, presents gifts to residents in Long Hiep commune on the occasion of the 2026 Chol Chnam Thmay festival. (Photo: VNA)

Support delivered to Khmer households for traditional New Year

The province's delegation of National Assembly deputies, in coordination with relevant agencies, presented 600 gifts across 11 communes, including 100 in Tap Son commune and 50 in each of the others. The programme, worth 300 million VND (11,300 USD), was funded by Agribank’s Vinh Long branch.

Delegates launch the national job exchange platform. (Photo: VNA)

National job exchange platform launched to connect labour supply and demand

The national job exchange platform was launched on April 14 at vieclam.gov.vn, expected to enhance connections between job seekers and employers, contributing to a modern, transparent, flexible, and efficient labour market while improving employment services, ensuring social welfare, and supporting sustainable socio-economic development.

Students from the Talent Incubation Centre (HITA) attend the launch ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Talent incubation centre debuts in Czech Republic to empower Vietnamese youth

Many overseas Vietnamese families, despite prioritising education and living standards, may face gaps in parent-child connection due to language and cultural differences. Therefore, the Talent Incubation Centre (HITA) in the Czech Republic seeks to foster deeper understanding within families, helping young people build confidence and character from within.