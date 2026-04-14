Society

Support delivered to Khmer households for traditional New Year

The province's delegation of National Assembly deputies, in coordination with relevant agencies, presented 600 gifts across 11 communes, including 100 in Tap Son commune and 50 in each of the others. The programme, worth 300 million VND (11,300 USD), was funded by Agribank’s Vinh Long branch.

Thach Phuoc Binh, Deputy Head of the Vinh Long delegation of National Assembly deputies, presents gifts to residents in Long Hiep commune on the occasion of the 2026 Chol Chnam Thmay festival. (Photo: VNA)
Thach Phuoc Binh, Deputy Head of the Vinh Long delegation of National Assembly deputies, presents gifts to residents in Long Hiep commune on the occasion of the 2026 Chol Chnam Thmay festival. (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Long (VNA) – Hundreds of gift packages were distributed to Khmer families in Vinh Long on April 14 ahead of the 2026 Chol Chnam Thmay festival, as part of ongoing efforts to assist vulnerable communities.

The province's delegation of National Assembly deputies, in coordination with relevant agencies, presented 600 gifts across 11 communes, including 100 in Tap Son commune and 50 in each of the others. The programme, worth 300 million VND (11,300 USD), was funded by Agribank’s Vinh Long branch.

During the visits, officials extended festive greetings and encouraged residents to maintain solidarity, boost production, and contribute to local development.

The province has a population of nearly 3.4 million, with Khmer people accounting for more than 10%. This year’s festival runs from April 14 to 16.

Alongside gift distribution, local authorities have launched a range of initiatives to improve living conditions for Khmer communities. Nearly 5,000 additional gift packages, each valued at 500,000 VND, have been delivered to disadvantaged households through the “For the Poor” Fund and social contributions, coordinated by the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

Cultural, artistic and sporting activities reflecting ethnic traditions have also been organised, alongside efforts to promote the application of science and technology in production, helping raise living standards and ensure a safe, warm and festive New Year for all./.

VNA
#Vinh Long #Chol Chnam Thmay festival #Khmer people Vinh Long
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