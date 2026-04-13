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Delegation extends Chol Chnam Thmay greetings in Can Tho

Speaking during the visit, Minister of Ethnic and Religious AffairsY Thong highlighted the sacred significance of the traditional Chol Chnam Thmay festival, describing it as a distinctive cultural tradition and an occasion for the Khmer people to honour their roots and strengthen community solidarity.

Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Y Thong presents gifts to Ta Khvich Thmay Pagoda in Ho Dac Kien commune, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Y Thong presents gifts to Ta Khvich Thmay Pagoda in Ho Dac Kien commune, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – A delegation from the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, led by Deputy Minister Y Thong, visited and extended Chol Chnam Thmay New Year greetings to the Khmer community in Can Tho on April 12.

Speaking during the visit, Y Thong highlighted the sacred significance of the traditional Chol Chnam Thmay festival, describing it as a distinctive cultural tradition and an occasion for the Khmer people to honour their roots and strengthen community solidarity.

Amid the festive atmosphere, the Deputy Minister inquired about the health and living conditions of monks, religious dignitaries and Khmer residents, while conveying New Year wishes for prosperity, well-being and thriftiness to the local Khmer community.

He affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam consistently pay special attention to ethnic minority communities through the effective implementation of comprehensive ethnic policies and programmes. These efforts, he said, have helped improve infrastructure, enhance both material and spiritual living standards, and maintain political security and social order in localities.

The Deputy Minister also commended the Khmer people for actively following the Party’s guidelines and policies, promoting production activities and contributing to the overall development achievements of Can Tho.

During the visit, the delegation presented gifts to Ta Khvich Thmay Pagoda and distributed 100 gift packages worth 1 million VND each to policy beneficiary families, poor households, near-poor households and disadvantaged Khmer families in Ho Dac Kien commune.

The delegation also met and presented gifts to religious dignitaries, reputable figures, intellectuals and outstanding individuals among the Khmer community at the Southern Pali-Khmer Intermediate School and the Khmer Theravada Buddhist Academy.

Acknowledging the role of these key community figures, Y Thong praised religious dignitaries, intellectuals and reputable individuals for their contributions to strengthening the great national unity bloc.
He also commended specialised educational institutions, particularly the Southern Pali-Khmer Intermediate School, for training quality human resources and preserving the Khmer language and cultural heritage for future generations.

The ministry leader expressed his hope that, with continued attention from authorities at all levels, the Khmer community will further uphold its patriotic tradition and work together to build increasingly prosperous localities./.

VNA
#Chol Chnam Thmay #Can Tho #Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs #Khmer community Can Tho
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