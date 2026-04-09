Vietnamese, Chinese youth confident in stronger bilateral relations

Beijing (VNA) – Representatives of the younger generations from Vietnam and China, two close neighbours with long-standing traditional ties and many cultural similarities and common customs, have expressed hope that bilateral cooperation will continue to expand across all fields, helping deepen relations in a more substantive and effective manner while bringing practical benefits to the two countries' people.



Nguyen Thi Huong Nhung, Secretary of the Youth Union of Cap Bang province, noted that Vietnam–China relations are being maintained and developed in the spirit of friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability and looking toward the future.

The two Parties and countries regularly strengthen cooperation in politics, economy, culture and education, as well as people-to-people exchanges, with youth playing a particularly important role. She expressed her hope that bilateral ties will continue to be reinforced on the basis of mutual respect, understanding, trust and mutual benefit, especially through expanded youth exchange and cooperation programmes.

Such initiatives, she said, will help young people become a core force in preserving traditional friendship, promoting practical cooperation, and contributing to regional and global peace, stability and development.



Representatives of Vietnamese youth visit the Nanxishan Hospital in Guilin, China's Guangxi province. (Photo: VNA)

Hoang Minh Hieu, Secretary of the Youth Union of Tuan Chau ward in Quang Ninh province, voiced confidence that Vietnam–China friendship will grow increasingly close and sustainable, as young generations in both countries respect history and share aspirations for development. He also expressed hope for more study visits and exchange programmes to help Vietnamese and Chinese youth better understand each other’s history and development paths, thereby strengthening bilateral ties.



Representing Chinese youth, Zuo Xianglei, Deputy Secretary of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Youth Committee and President of the Guangxi Youth Federation, affirmed that guided by the spirit of being “both comrades and brothers,” Vietnam–China relations have become increasingly close in recent years. Exchanges in economy, trade, culture, science and technology have been strengthened, alongside growing interaction between young people of the two countries.



She expressed hope that youth cooperation will expand further in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), green development, cultural exchanges and environmental protection, helping the two countries become good neighbours and reliable partners.



Zhou Bi, from the Guangxi International Youth Exchange Academy, said that youth exchange activities, including programmes such as the “Red Journey – Following President Ho Chi Minh’s Footsteps,” have enhanced mutual understanding and friendship among young people, contributing positively to bilateral cooperation and development.



Expressing confidence in the future of China–Vietnam relations, she said the younger generations should serve as successors to traditional friendship and as builders of shared development, bringing renewed vitality to the future of both countries and the region./.