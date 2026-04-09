Sci-Tech

Vietnam, Brazil to strengthen cooperation in science, technology

Ambassador Bui Van Nghi expressed Vietnam’s interest in strengthening cooperation with Brazil in areas such as renewable energy and environmental technologies, as well as high-tech sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, and the semiconductor industry.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi (right) and Professor and quantum physicist Olival Freire Juniorin, President of Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development, at their meeting on April 7. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi (right) and Professor and quantum physicist Olival Freire Juniorin, President of Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development, at their meeting on April 7. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Bui Van Nghi has highlighted Vietnam's wish to reinforce science – technology links with Brazil during a recent working session with Professor and quantum physicist Olival Freire Juniorin, President of Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq), in Brasilia.

Nghi noted that the two countries' Strategic Partnership continues to develop positively and comprehensively across multiple fields. Notably, bilateral trade reached 7.76 billion USD in 2025, with a target of 15 billion USD by 2030. Brazil is currently Vietnam's largest trading partner in Latin America while Vietnam serves as an important bridge facilitating Brazil's access to the ASEAN market and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

The diplomat also emphasised that Vietnam is promoting strategic policies for the development of science, technology, and innovation, considering them key drivers of sustainable growth.

In this context, he expressed Vietnam’s interest in strengthening cooperation with Brazil in areas such as renewable energy and environmental technologies, as well as high-tech sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, and the semiconductor industry.

He also proposed enhancing ties between the CNPq and leading research institutions in Vietnam such as the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, and major universities like the Vietnam National University – Hanoi and Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City.

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Ambassador Bui Van Nghi (third, left) and other participants in the working session (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil)

For his part, Olival Freire underscored the strong potential for expanding linkages between research institutes, universities, and businesses of the two countries.

He also encouraged Vietnam to step up partnerships with Brazilian companies in research, technology, and innovation, stressing prospects in sectors such as high-tech agriculture, ethanol production, electronics, and the semiconductor industry.

He added that the CNPq is ready to send delegations of science and technology experts to Vietnam to promote more substantive and effective cooperation./.

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