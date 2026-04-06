Sci-Tech

Drone Soccer 2026 debuts as innovative tech playground for Tay Ninh students

The Zone 1 competition, part of the 2026 Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation Week, drew the strong participation from students, contributing to the promotion of STEM education and sparking interest in technology among local youths.

Trịnh Thị Vĩnh Hằng
Students compete in Drone Soccer matches featuring intense and dramatic aerial ball contests. (Photo: VNA)
Students compete in Drone Soccer matches featuring intense and dramatic aerial ball contests. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – Lower secondary students in Tay Ninh province have experienced Drone Soccer for the first time, as the provincial Department of Science and Technology launched an aerial football tournament on April 5, opening a new technology-focused learning space for young learners.

The Zone 1 competition, part of the 2026 Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation Week, drew the strong participation from students, contributing to the promotion of STEM education and sparking interest in technology among local youths.

Nguyen Trung Hieu, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology, said the initiative aimed not merely to host a competition but to create an interactive STEM learning environment where students can explore technology, enhance digital competencies, build teamwork skills, and develop awareness of aviation safety regulations.

The event gathered 24 teams from nine lower secondary schools in Tan Ninh, Binh Minh, and Long Hoa wards. Competing in knockout-format matches (3 vs 3) aligned with the International Drone Soccer Federation's standards, students demonstrated quick technological adaptation, effective strategies, and strong sportsmanship. All operational stages, including flights and battery charging, were conducted within strictly controlled netted areas to ensure safety.

vnanet-potal-soi-dong-san-choi-cong-nghe-drone-soccer-2026-dau-tien-tai-tay-ninh-8682975.jpg
Students take part in Drone Soccer matches under strictly ensured flight safety conditions. (Photo: VNA)

Team THD3 from Tran Hung Dao Lower Secondary School secured the first prize, followed by team NVT3 from Nguyen Van Troi Lower Secondary School came in second place. Two third-place awards also went to teams from Nguyen Van Troi Lower Secondary School, while the Fair Play prize was presented to team THD2 from Tran Hung Dao Lower Secondary School.

Le Duc Manh, a seventh grader at Nguyen Van Troi Lower Secondary School, said the competition helped him strengthen key skills such as drone operation, coordination, and teamwork.

Le Thi Huong, the school’s principal, highlighted STEM education as a central pillar of the institution’s development strategy, expressing pride in students who overcame initial hesitation to achieve impressive results. She added that the school will continue promoting innovation and expanding digital technology applications to further enhance education quality.

Following the success of the first round, the Zone 2 competition of the tournament is scheduled to take place at Ly Tu Trong Lower Secondary School in Long An ward, bringing together 24 teams from 10 schools across Long An, Tan An, and Khanh Hau wards.

With thorough preparations and a clear focus on integrating STEM education with practical experience, Drone Soccer 2026 has become an engaging platform that nurtures creativity while helping lay the foundation for a future digital workforce in Tay Ninh./.

Trịnh Thị Vĩnh Hằng
source
#Drone Soccer 2026 #drone #STEM
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The robotics team from Cau Giay Secondary School, Hanoi, performs at the event (Photo: VNA)

STEM Innovation Petrovietnam helps cultivate knowledge in technological era

The programme connected three sites in Hanoi, Nguyen Hue High School in Lao Cai, and Chau Thanh High School in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing together educators, students, representatives of businesses, and industry–energy engineers, and those directly supporting schools in implementing STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education in practice.

Students of Nguyen Hue High School in Yen Bai ward, Lao Cai province are at the new STEM education practice classroom. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM: STEM classrooms help students explore science, technology

The STEM classrooms should serve as meaningful and practical spaces where students can explore, experience and access knowledge, strengthen creative capacity and critical thinking, and achieve breakthrough learning outcomes that contribute to national development, said Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

See more

Can Tho city pledges to allocate at least 1% of total budget spending to science, technology and innovation (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

Plan issued to implement Vietnam–France agreement on science-technology cooperation

Under the plan, the Ministry of Science and Technology will take the lead, in coordination with relevant ministries and agencies, in directing, guiding, monitoring and inspecting the implementation of the agreement. The ministry will also prepare reports on the signing and implementation progress for submission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for consolidation and reporting to competent authorities as required.

An overview of the provincial steering committee of Tay Ninh on implementing Resolution 57 on April 2 (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh moves to accelerate digital transformation

In science, technology and innovation, Tay Ninh has identified six major priorities: development of the digital economy, a carbon credit market, a Halal ecosystem, renewable energy, enterprise innovation support, and applications of artificial intelligence and big data.

Vietnam successfully held its first auction of national “.vn” domain names from March 18 to 20. (Photo: VNA)

Sci-tech revenue up 17% in March

The sci-tech sector contributed 133.5 trillion VND to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in March, a 28% increase from the same period last year.

By 2030, Vietnam targets ranking among the world’s top 15 countries in the Global Cybersecurity Index (Source: baochinhphu.vn)

Project aims to enhance capacity of national cybersecurity protection force

The project aims to strengthen overall capabilities and develop an elite and modern cybersecurity force able to proactively prevent and effectively respond to all cyber risks and threats, safeguarding national security, social order and safety, and the rights and lawful interests of organisations and individuals in cyberspace.

Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang boosts hi-tech partnership with Germany’s Chemnitz City

Authorities in Da Nang hope Chemnitz and German partners will continue to accompany and support the city in accessing advanced technologies, connecting experts, integrating into innovation ecosystems, and attracting high-tech enterprises and supporting industries to explore investment and long-term cooperation opportunities.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and Project 06 (Photo: VNA)

Strategic tech must address practical challenges: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for the rollout of a strategic technology development programme, alongside the completion of incentive policies to attract tech giants and develop key tech products, particularly in semiconductors and AI.

Experience virtual reality technology at Nha Trang Center shopping mall (Khanh Hoa). (Photo: VNA)

Experts give ideas to build AI economy from data

Vietnam’s economic growth over past decades has largely relied on labour expansion, capital accumulation, export promotion and deep global trade integration, but as the country enters a higher development stage, this model is showing limitations.

VINASA Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General Nguyen Thi Thu Giang (right) and SEPC General Director Abhay Sinha sign the MoU on cooperation in New Delhi on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India ink deal to step up IT cooperation

Under the terms of the MoU, the two sides will jointly push trade and investment in IT and services, arrange business delegations and business-to-business meetings, share market and policy information, and help companies access partnership opportunities and expand into new markets.

The Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project is planned to be built in Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam approves atomic energy development strategy, targeting civil applications

Tran Chi Thanh, Director of the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute under the Ministry of Science and Technology, underscored that in the coming period, the institute and its affiliated units will continue promoting their strengths to promote the safe and secure application of atomic energy, contributing effectively to socio-economic development goals.

Students at FPT Ha Nam Inter-level High School practice their lessons directly by applying digital technology software (Photo: VNA)

FPT joins top 35 global AI application development service providers

The recognition reflects FPT’s end-to-end AI capabilities, spanning strategic consulting, solution design, application development, and the integration and deployment of AI systems in real-world operations. Notably, the company has developed IvyHub, an integrated agentic AI platform that enables enterprises to design, deploy and manage AI agents at scale.

The High-Frequency Systems and Microchip Laboratory at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City sets sights on becoming semiconductor hub

A central component of the plan is expanding cooperation with global technology leaders such as AMD, NVIDIA and Qualcomm. These partnerships are expected to support technology transfer, strengthen chip design capabilities and help the city move further up global semiconductor value chains.

The modern nanotechnology research laboratory of Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Resolution 57 delivers tangible outcomes from local practice

In the course of implementing this resolution, the northern province of Quang Ninh has emerged as one of the early movers in translating strategic orientations into comprehensive development models linked to innovation and digital transformation.