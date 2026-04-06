Drone Soccer 2026 debuts as innovative tech playground for Tay Ninh students

Tay Ninh (VNA) – Lower secondary students in Tay Ninh province have experienced Drone Soccer for the first time, as the provincial Department of Science and Technology launched an aerial football tournament on April 5, opening a new technology-focused learning space for young learners.

The Zone 1 competition, part of the 2026 Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation Week, drew the strong participation from students, contributing to the promotion of STEM education and sparking interest in technology among local youths.

Nguyen Trung Hieu, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology, said the initiative aimed not merely to host a competition but to create an interactive STEM learning environment where students can explore technology, enhance digital competencies, build teamwork skills, and develop awareness of aviation safety regulations.

The event gathered 24 teams from nine lower secondary schools in Tan Ninh, Binh Minh, and Long Hoa wards. Competing in knockout-format matches (3 vs 3) aligned with the International Drone Soccer Federation's standards, students demonstrated quick technological adaptation, effective strategies, and strong sportsmanship. All operational stages, including flights and battery charging, were conducted within strictly controlled netted areas to ensure safety.

Students take part in Drone Soccer matches under strictly ensured flight safety conditions. (Photo: VNA)

Team THD3 from Tran Hung Dao Lower Secondary School secured the first prize, followed by team NVT3 from Nguyen Van Troi Lower Secondary School came in second place. Two third-place awards also went to teams from Nguyen Van Troi Lower Secondary School, while the Fair Play prize was presented to team THD2 from Tran Hung Dao Lower Secondary School.

Le Duc Manh, a seventh grader at Nguyen Van Troi Lower Secondary School, said the competition helped him strengthen key skills such as drone operation, coordination, and teamwork.

Le Thi Huong, the school’s principal, highlighted STEM education as a central pillar of the institution’s development strategy, expressing pride in students who overcame initial hesitation to achieve impressive results. She added that the school will continue promoting innovation and expanding digital technology applications to further enhance education quality.

Following the success of the first round, the Zone 2 competition of the tournament is scheduled to take place at Ly Tu Trong Lower Secondary School in Long An ward, bringing together 24 teams from 10 schools across Long An, Tan An, and Khanh Hau wards.

With thorough preparations and a clear focus on integrating STEM education with practical experience, Drone Soccer 2026 has become an engaging platform that nurtures creativity while helping lay the foundation for a future digital workforce in Tay Ninh./.

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