Sci-Tech

FPT, Korean firm seal deal on comprehensive automotive cybersecurity solutions

The partnership is intended to strengthen FPT’s cybersecurity capabilities in automotive software projects while laying the groundwork for joint development of solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDVs) in the RoK and the world.

At the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding between FPT Corporation and FESCARO take place in the Republic of Korea. (Photo: FPT Corporation)
At the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding between FPT Corporation and FESCARO take place in the Republic of Korea. (Photo: FPT Corporation)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese technology group FPT Corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding with FESCARO, the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s leading provider of integrated vehicle security platforms, to cooperate in automotive software and cybersecurity.

The partnership is intended to strengthen FPT’s cybersecurity capabilities in automotive software projects while laying the groundwork for joint development of solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDVs) in the RoK and the world.

Both sides aim to deliver comprehensive, scalable solutions for car manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers to meet increasingly stringent security standards.

The partnership will cover the entire automotive cybersecurity value chain, including security solutions, security testing, penetration testing, threat analysis, risk assessment and consultancy services.

In the initial phase, FPT and FESCARO will focus on providing SDV-related services tailored to key customers in the Korean market. The two companies will also explore opportunities in connected and autonomous vehicles worldwide.

Nguyen Thi Thuy Duong, FPT Automotive Chief Revenue Officer at FPT Corporation, said the partnership would combine the strengths of both parties in supporting Korean clients, enhancing adaptability, fostering innovation and building a sustainable foundation for next-generation mobility.

Ku Seong-seo, Chief Strategy Officer of FESCARO, noted that by leveraging FPT’s global software development experience and FESCARO’s automotive cybersecurity technology, the two sides would establish a cooperation model aligned with the rapid evolution of SDV platforms. He added that the partnership would also drive the expansion of joint business opportunities in global markets.

With more than two decades of experience in automotive technology, FPT has built a global workforce of over 5,000 automotive software engineers and established strategic partnerships with leading chipmakers, Tier-1 suppliers and vehicle manufacturers. The group is also investing in future strategic technologies through its digital automotive technology programme at FPT University.

Recently, FPT signed a technical support and development agreement with Qualcomm, becoming the latter’s first partner in Vietnam under this cooperation model and second partner in Southeast Asia in the automotive technology sector. Through the partnership, FPT gains direct access to Qualcomm’s latest technologies and technical resources, accelerating the development of AI-based automotive solutions and strengthening Vietnam’s position in core technology development./.

VNA
#FPT Corporation #FESCARO #automotive cybersecurity solutions Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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