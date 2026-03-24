Sci-Tech

FPT joins top 35 global AI application development service providers

The recognition reflects FPT’s end-to-end AI capabilities, spanning strategic consulting, solution design, application development, and the integration and deployment of AI systems in real-world operations. Notably, the company has developed IvyHub, an integrated agentic AI platform that enables enterprises to design, deploy and manage AI agents at scale.

Students at FPT Ha Nam Inter-level High School practice their lessons directly by applying digital technology software (Photo: VNA)
Students at FPT Ha Nam Inter-level High School practice their lessons directly by applying digital technology software (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s FPT Corporation has been recognised for the first time among the world’s 35 Major Contenders in the AI Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, published by global research firm Everest Group.

The report evaluates providers’ capabilities in building and scaling enterprise AI applications based on rigorous criteria, including innovation capacity, partner ecosystems and AI workforce readiness. The ranking marks FPT’s debut among leading global AI application development service providers.

The recognition reflects FPT’s end-to-end AI capabilities, spanning strategic consulting, solution design, application development, and the integration and deployment of AI systems in real-world operations. Notably, the company has developed IvyHub, an integrated agentic AI platform that enables enterprises to design, deploy and manage AI agents at scale.

IvyHub combines conversational AI and process automation within a single platform, allowing chatbots, virtual assistants and voice assistants to operate reliably across complex, multi-layered IT environments. Beyond responding to queries, enterprise AI agents can execute tasks, coordinate workflows and support collaboration among organisational teams.

Designed for sectors such as banking, finance and retail, the platform integrates deeply into enterprise systems to accelerate large-scale intelligent automation. IvyHub can also be deployed directly on infrastructure developed by US technology firm NVIDIA, enhancing performance advantages for businesses implementing AI agents across their ecosystems.

According to Dao Duy Cuong, FPT Software Executive Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer of FPT Corporation, FPT prioritises supporting enterprises in integrating AI agents into operational environments with appropriate governance mechanisms, backed by deep industry expertise and comprehensive system integration capabilities. The group remains committed to investing in AI tools, solutions and responsible AI frameworks to help partners accelerate adoption and generate value quickly.

Viewing AI as a core pillar of future growth, FPT is advancing three strategic transformation directions, namely digital transformation, intelligent transformation and green transformation. The company has launched FleziPT, an “AI-First” platform delivering comprehensive AI-driven digital transformation solutions tailored to specific industries.

FPT has also partnered with NVIDIA to build AI Factories in Japan and Vietnam — supercomputing systems ranked among the world’s top 40 under the Linpack benchmark, while collaborating with Mila, Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute in AI research and serving as a founding member of the AI Alliance led by IBM and Meta./.

VNA
#FPT Corporation #Major Contenders #AI Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 #Everest Group #AI #Meta
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