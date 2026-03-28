Sci-Tech

Strategic tech must address practical challenges: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for the rollout of a strategic technology development programme, alongside the completion of incentive policies to attract tech giants and develop key tech products, particularly in semiconductors and AI.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and Project 06 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and Project 06 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 28 said strategic technologies must tackle Vietnam’s practical challenges, while chairing a meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and Project 06.

The PM, who heads the committee, urged the steering committee, ministries, sectors and localities to step up the decisive and coordinated execution of key tasks under the 2026 work programme, while fully materialisng directives from Party General Secretary To Lam.

He called for the rollout of a strategic technology development programme, alongside the completion of incentive policies to attract tech giants and develop key tech products, particularly in semiconductors and AI.

The leader urged faster institutional and policy improvements, directing the drafting and submission of relevant laws to the Government and National Assembly, as well as the issuance of implementing guidelines to ensure a coherent and unified legal framework that keeps pace with technological advances.

Stressing the implementation of relevant programmes, plans and strategies, the leader asked ministries, sectors and localities to swiftly develop and issue data architectures aligned with the national data architecture framework and the national digital architecture, while launching a high-intensity campaign to create, standardise and clean data, along with technical guidelines for national and sectoral databases.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will take the lead, in coordination with other ministries and agencies, in drafting projects to develop infrastructure for atomic energy applications, the low-altitude economy and the quantum industry.

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At the meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and Project 06 (Photo: VNA)

He also assigned specific tasks to other ministries, agencies, and localities urging them to update progress fully and in a timely manner on the central monitoring system, and report to the committee's Standing Board and the PM before the 25th of each month.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will coordinate with the Ministries of Public Security and Home Affairs and other relevant agencies, in proposing the establishment of specialised task forces to address key groups of issues related to data, shared platforms, infrastructure, equipment, human resources and financial mechanisms, for submission to the PM.

The leader emphasised faster development of telecommunications infrastructure, aiming for nationwide 5G coverage; effective use of the low-orbit satellite project; the early launch of a subsea fibre-optic cable; ensuring progress on semiconductor chip plant construction; and creating favourable conditions for foreign investors to develop large-scale data centres.

He called for accelerated development and completion of key national databases, including land, civil servants, social welfare, health care, and education and training, while ensuring data reconciliation with the national population database.

He urged the development of modern, intelligent digital service ecosystems; stronger demand stimulation in the digital environment; rapid growth of e-commerce linked to cashless payments; and faster rollout of smart cities, smart border gates and seaports nationwide.

The PM stressed the need to support digital technology enterprises, promote startups and innovation, accelerate the development of the domestic technology market, and prioritise the use of Vietnamese digital products and services.

The Ministry of Justice will work with other ministries and agencies in cutting administrative procedure processing times by 50% and compliance costs by 50%, while continuing to reduce 30% of conditional business lines and eliminate all unnecessary business conditions.

In 2025, PM Chinh signed Directive No. 07/CT-TTg on accelerating the implementation of the project on developing resident data, electronic identification and authentication applications to serve national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period, with a vision to 2030 (Project 06) in ministries, sectors, and localities in 2025 and beyond./.

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#PM Pham Minh Chinh #Project 06 #Party General Secretary To Lam #science-technology
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