Sci-Tech

Ho Chi Minh City eyes place among Southeast Asia’s leading tech, innovation hubs

Ho Chi Minh City is aiming to become a leading science, technology and innovation hub in Southeast Asia by 2030, with investment in research and development expected to reach 2-3% of its GDP and the private sector accounting for more than 60% of the R&D spending.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to become a leading science, technology and innovation hub in Southeast Asia by 2030, with stronger investment in research and development and greater participation by the private sector. (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City aims to become a leading science, technology and innovation hub in Southeast Asia by 2030, with stronger investment in research and development and greater participation by the private sector. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City is aiming to become a leading science, technology and innovation hub in Southeast Asia by 2030, with investment in research and development expected to reach 2-3% of its GDP and the private sector accounting for more than 60% of the R&D spending.

The targets were highlighted at a workshop on “Vision and Strategy for Ho Chi Minh City’s Science, Technology and Innovation Development for 2026-2030: From Ideas to Action” held on March 25.

Earlier, the city’s Department of Science and Technology organised a thematic workshop for seven days.

The workshops, held on March 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, and 17, discussed the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on national science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation development, and gathered expert inputs to strengthen the city’s technological capacity and innovation ecosystem.

They brought together experts, researchers, policymakers, and businesses to assess current capabilities, identify opportunities and challenges and propose strategic research directions aligned with global trends and local development needs.

According to a proposed scientific research and technology development programme for 2026–2030, the city aims to boost investment in innovation and expand participation from enterprises and the wider community with a focus on building a sustainable and competitive ecosystem.

Le Thanh Minh, Deputy Director of the Department of Science and Technology, said innovation would remain a key driver of sustainable development as the city enters a new phase focused on green growth, digital transformation and deeper international integration.

“In the context of Ho Chi Minh City’s new development stage, science and technology continue to be identified as a key driving force and an important foundation for enhancing competitiveness and ensuring sustainable development.”

He added that the workshop series was designed to gather feedback from experts and businesses to refine the 2026–2030 research and development programme before submitting it to the People’s Committee.

In the event, nearly 100 expert opinions from 63 research institutes, universities and enterprises were collected along with more than 250 additional contributions from over 100 organisations garnered through a broader survey conducted in early March.

Focus on strategic technologies

A key highlight of the draft programme is the prioritisation of strategic and foundational technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain to improve urban governance and develop high-value technology products.

The city also plans to build research and innovation centres that meet international standards to support high-tech industries and accelerate the commercialisation of research outcomes.

In healthcare, the programme prioritises biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and digital health solutions to develop a smart and sustainable medical system.

In agriculture, biotechnology and smart farming technologies are expected to improve productivity, product quality and environmental sustainability while enhancing climate resilience.

Experts said at the workshops that better coordination between government agencies, universities, research institutes, and businesses is essential to ensure research is effectively applied in practice and contributes to economic growth.

Clear strategic orientations

The programme aligns with six major orientations set by the central steering committee for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation development, including prioritising technologies linked to economic and national needs and positioning enterprises, particularly private firms, at the centre of the innovation ecosystem.

Other orientations focus on concentrating resources on key sectors, reforming implementation and governance mechanisms, strengthening leadership accountability, and developing high-quality human resources and start-up ecosystems connected to universities and research institutes.

Minh said the department would continue acting as a bridge connecting government agencies, scientists and businesses to promote cooperation, technology transfer and innovation.

“The department is committed to creating favourable conditions for collaboration, accelerating technology transfer and commercialisation, and developing high-quality human resources so that science and technology truly become a driving force for the city’s growth.”

The workshop outcomes will serve as important bases for finalising the science and technology development framework for 2026–2030, contributing to its goal of becoming a leading innovation hub in Southeast Asia./.

VNA
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