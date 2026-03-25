Sci-Tech

Vietnam, India ink deal to step up IT cooperation

Under the terms of the MoU, the two sides will jointly push trade and investment in IT and services, arrange business delegations and business-to-business meetings, share market and policy information, and help companies access partnership opportunities and expand into new markets.

VINASA Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General Nguyen Thi Thu Giang (right) and SEPC General Director Abhay Sinha sign the MoU on cooperation in New Delhi on March 25. (Photo: VNA)
VINASA Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General Nguyen Thi Thu Giang (right) and SEPC General Director Abhay Sinha sign the MoU on cooperation in New Delhi on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) and the Services Export Promotion Council of India (SEPC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in New Delhi on March 25, opening up new cooperation opportunities in the fields of IT and services between the two nations.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two sides will jointly push trade and investment in IT and services, arrange business delegations and business-to-business meetings, share market and policy information, and help companies access partnership opportunities and expand into new markets.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, VINASA Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General Nguyen Thi Thu Giang said the MoU would provide an important platform for Vietnamese IT firms to scale up their market share in India and strengthen links with global partners in digital services, software outsourcing and digital transformation.

SEPC General Director Abhay Sinha said India sees substantial upside in teaming up with Vietnam on technology and services, and stays ready to work with VINASA on deeper business matchmaking, higher service exports and concrete joint projects ahead.

Bui Trung Thuong, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India, welcomed the signing, calling it a practical outcome of recent trade promotion efforts and proof that both sides are serious about turning dialogue into action.

Vietnam and India have complementary strengths in IT. Vietnam emerges as a manufacturing and technology hub, while India holds a commanding edge in software and digital services, he said.

Closer cooperation in IT, electronics, and digital economy aligns with both nations’ growth blueprints and could further boost bilateral trade, Thuong said, noting that electronics, computers, and components already dominate two-way trade. Stronger corporate links and concrete joint initiatives would help firms from both countries climb higher on the global value chain, he added.

The Vietnamese Trade Office in India will continue to support firms and initiatives that deepen economic and technological côperation, Thuong said./.

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#VINASA #Vietnam Software and IT Services Association #Services Export Promotion Council of India #IT cooperation India Vietnam
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