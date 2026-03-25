Vietnam actively contributes to cooperation, solidarity in Francophone community

New York (VNA) – The Vietnam Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) in New York on March 24 hosted a formal reception to mark International Francophonie Day and French Language Day at the UN.



The event was attended by the Permanent Representative of the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF) to the UN, the Chair of the Francophone ambassadors’ group in New York, as well as numerous ambassadors, heads of mission and representatives from OIF member and observer states, together with friends from the Francophone community at the UN.



Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, noted that both dates annually on March 20 provide an important opportunity to celebrate the role and vitality of the French language and the shared values nurtured by the Francophone space, including multilateralism, cultural diversity, dialogue, solidarity and international cooperation.



He affirmed that French continues to play an important role in UN activities, helping to uphold multilingualism – a fundamental pillar of multilateralism – and fostering exchange, mutual understanding and cohesion among nations and peoples.



Reaffirming Vietnam’s position as an active and responsible member of the Francophone community, the ambassador stressed that Vietnam views the Francophone space not merely as a linguistic sphere but also as one of sharing, solidarity and collective action for common international goals.



At the reception (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, the Vietnamese mission also introduced the country’s candidate for a judgeship at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and held friendly exchanges with member states, partners and friends within the Francophone community at the UN./.