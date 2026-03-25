Politics

Vietnam seeks deeper cooperation with Russian region

Vietnam seeks deeper cooperation with Russian region

Participants at the meeting (Photo: moit.gov.vn)
Participants at the meeting (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang hosted a working session in Hanoi on March 25 with Andrey Vadimovich Panteleev, Deputy Governor of the Tyumen Region of Russia.

Welcoming the Tyumen delegation, Thang affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade always attaches importance to promoting cooperation with Russia, particularly in trade, industry and energy. She noted that cooperation between localities of the two countries is increasingly playing a positive role in strengthening and expanding bilateral relations.

Panteleev introduced the Tyumen delegation, which included representatives of enterprises operating in oil and gas exploration, extraction and services; design and manufacture of oil and gas equipment, structures and rigs; deep processing of petroleum products; petrochemical refining; and technical services for the oil and gas value chain.

He stated that these sectors represent key strengths of Tyumen and expressed his hope to seek Vietnamese partners to promote cooperation in investment, production, technology transfer and supply chain development. He also highlighted the potential for tourism cooperation, particularly wellness tourism linked to Tyumen’s hot springs.

Welcoming the proposal, Deputy Minister Thang spoke highly of the cooperation potential between enterprises of the two sides, particularly in industry, energy and technical workforce training. She noted that with Tyumen’s strengths in oil and gas and energy-supporting industries, and the practical cooperation demand of Vietnamese businesses, there remains ample room for expanding connectivity and implementing concrete projects.

On that basis, she suggested that Tyumen authorities enhance direct exchanges with Vietnamese agencies, enterprises and training institutions. She also assigned the Department of Foreign Market Development to coordinate and facilitate meetings between the Tyumen delegation and the Vietnam National Industry–Energy Group (PVN) and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry to explore cooperation opportunities in relevant fields.

On the occasion, Thang invited leaders and businesses of Tyumen to attend the Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 event series, scheduled for September 3–5 in Ho Chi Minh City. The event is expected to provide opportunities for Tyumen enterprises to connect with Vietnamese partners and expand business cooperation.

Concluding the meeting, the deputy minister thanked Panteleev and the Tyumen delegation for their visit and working session with the ministry. She expressed confidence that, based on the longstanding traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia, cooperation between Vietnam and Tyumen will continue to grow in a substantive and effective manner.

Located in Russia’s Ural region, Tyumen has its administrative centre in the city of Tyumen. Covering an area of about 160,100 sq.km, the region occupies much of the West Siberian Plain and serves as an important hub linking Russia’s major industrial and energy areas.

Tyumen is considered to have strong potential for industrial development, particularly in oil and gas, industrial processing and related technical services. The region is also endowed with abundant natural resources, including oil, natural gas, forests and various industrial minerals./.

VNA
#Tyumen Region of Russia #Vietnam-Russia relations #oil and gas cooperation Russia
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