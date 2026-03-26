Culture - Sports

Heritage values maximised on central train journey

The Hue–Da Nang route is positioned not merely as transportation but as a cultural journey along one of central Vietnam’s most scenic corridors. With comprehensive upgrades, the “Central Heritage Connection Journey” is expected to become a must-experience tourism product in 2026.

Delegates perform the ceremony to officially declare Hue Railway Station a tourist destination (Photo: VNA)
Delegates perform the ceremony to officially declare Hue Railway Station a tourist destination (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the central city of Hue and Vietnam Railways (VNR) on March 26 jointly launched a new exterior design for the “Central Heritage Connection Journey” train and announced the recognition of Hue Railway Station as a tourist destination.

The train was honoured among the “Top 9 impressive tourism products of Hue in 2024”, affirming efforts to develop experiential tourism offerings. Built around the concept that “each carriage is a work of art”, the train incorporates cultural elements from the Hue Imperial Citadel and the Hoi An Ancient Town into its design.

The upgraded appearance aims to enhance railway service quality, offering safer and more comfortable journeys while promoting tourism links between Hue and Da Nang. The recognition of Hue Station as a tourist site is expected to transform it from a transport hub into a cultural and architectural attraction, helping attract more passengers and elevate Vietnam’s railway tourism profile internationally.

potal-ra-mat-giao-dien-moi-cua-doan-tau-hanh-trinh-ket-noi-di-san-mien-trung-8663705.jpg
Tourists experience the Central Heritage Connection Journey train (Photo: VNA)

The train features Hue’s signature purple combined with modern light-grey tones representing coastal Da Nang, while a bronze-gold logo highlights its premium service positioning.

Comprising 12 carriages with 56 soft seats, the train has replaced all seating with new 180-degree rotating chairs, allowing passengers to face the direction of travel for greater comfort while enjoying scenic views. A standout feature is the 32-seat VIP carriage, designed with nostalgic royal-style interiors inspired by Hue’s imperial aesthetics. A window-side bar table allows passengers to enjoy coffee, live music and panoramic views of the Hai Van Pass. Community carriages have also been redesigned to host cultural activities and showcase local brands and products. Decorative motifs draw on traditional yin-yang roof tiles, lantern imagery and craftsmanship using mother-of-pearl inlay and blue ceramics.

All carriages are equipped with LED lighting, high-quality sound systems and LCD screens providing travel information and entertainment, enabling passengers to enjoy cuisine, cultural discovery and onboard experiences throughout the journey.

After two years of operation, the service has carried more than 440,000 passengers across over 2,800 safe trips. The railway operator has partnered with more than 140 travel agencies in Hue and Da Nang to promote the service, which has attracted both domestic and international visitors and helped promote central Vietnam’s tourism image.

The Hue–Da Nang route is positioned not merely as transportation but as a cultural journey along one of central Vietnam’s most scenic corridors. With comprehensive upgrades, the “Central Heritage Connection Journey” is expected to become a must-experience tourism product in 2026./.

VNA
#Vietnam Railways (VNR) #Central Heritage Connection Journey #heritage train #Hue Imperial Citadel #Hoi An Ancient Town Thua Thien-Hue
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