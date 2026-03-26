Culture - Sports

Vietnam beat Bangladesh 3-0 in international friendly match

The hosts came out on the front foot, pressing high and pinning Bangladesh deep in their own half from the opening whistle. The breakthrough arrived in the eighth minute when Tien Anh whipped in a corner and Tuan Hai finished from a close range to open the scoring.

The dribble and clinical finish by Hai Long to score. (Photo: VNA)
The dribble and clinical finish by Hai Long to score. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's national football team delivered a dominant display to beat Bangladeshi rivals 3–0 in an international friendly match during the March 2026 FIFA Days at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.

The hosts came out on the front foot, pressing high and pinning Bangladesh deep in their own half from the opening whistle. The breakthrough arrived in the eighth minute when Tien Anh whipped in a corner and Tuan Hai finished from a close range to open the scoring.

Vietnam doubled their lead in the 18th minute from another set-piece, as Quang Hai’s pinpoint delivery found Xuan Manh, who powered home a header to make it 2–0. Just before the break, Hai Long produced a moment of individual brilliance, weaving past two defenders before slotting home to extend the lead to 3–0.

After the restart, the game settled into a more balanced rhythm, with both sides creating chances. Vietnam, however, remained in control but were denied further goals by the woodwork on several occasions. No additional goals were scored in the second half, as the hosts comfortably saw out the match.

Heading into the match, Bangladesh were ranked 181st in the FIFA standings and had already been eliminated from contention for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. Vietnam, ranked 103rd, have already secured their place in the tournament finals.

Vietnam will next face Malaysia in their final Group F match of the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers at 19:00 on March 31 at Thien Truong Stadium in Ninh Binh province./.

VNA
#football #FIFA Days #Bangladesh
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