US cinema to be in focus at 2026 Da Nang Asian Film Festival

Da Nang (VNA) – The fourth 2026 Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV), running from June 28 - July 4 under the theme “DANAFF – Bridging Asia to the World”, will present a diverse slate of engaging films, with the “Focus on American Cinema” as one of its centerpiece attractions.



American cinema in global film landscape

Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Association for Film Promotion and Development, said the “Focus on American Cinema” section at this year’s DANAFF won’t just shove a bunch of Hollywood blockbusters, but promising a deep dive into how global cinema has evolved. It will track the wild ride from silent films all the way through decades of American dominance, showing just how massively US movies have shaped film history worldwide while also spotlighting today’s hot American flicks and legendary directors through carefully picked selections.

The section strikes a deliberate balance among award-winning entries, mainstream box-office hits and independent US works, giving audiences a full picture of what American cinema is all about.

DANAFF IV is conceiving itself not merely as an artistic showcase but as a serious regional industry platform, broadening professional activities, training sessions and production linkages.

The festival combines film promotion, networking for co-productions and professional dialogue to foster practical, long-term collaboration for Vietnam’s film industry. Organisers are expecting a massive turnout of around 900 delegates, including top industry executives, filmmakers and experts, with more than 200 foreign guests flying in.



Key highlights await

At its core, the festival is built around two main competition sections, namely Asian Films in Competition and Vietnamese Films in Competition, plus an extensive lineup of non-competitive stuff, including the notable “40 Years of Vietnam’s Doi Moi (Renewal) Film Series”.

The “Vietnamese Cinema: 40 Years of Doi Moi” retrospective seeks to paint a colourful, no-holds-barred picture of how Vietnam’s film scene has transformed over four decades of reform. It’ll help audiences get a real feel for changing styles and film language through 17 selected movies linked to the top filmmakers.

Movie fans will also get to see films that haven’t been widely shown before, along with brand-new productions, giving everyone a much wider range of choices during the festival.

Extra trophies up for grabs include the NETPAC Award, Critics’ Awards and Audience Awards.

DANAFF IV’s real hook also lies in its extensive industry-focused activities, designed to shape the future of Vietnamese film scene.

For the first time, the festival will tackle hot-button issues like intellectual property protection, the evolution of Vietnamese cinema over 40 years of reform, and how to actually build a proper film industry ecosystem, all through special themed workshops.

It will also shine a spotlight on foundational initiatives for growing talent and hooking up with the market. The star attraction is the Project Incubator (Film Project Market), which will handpick promising Vietnamese and international filmmakers for intense training, mentoring and hands-on workshops run by top industry pros.

In parallel, DANAFF Industry Networking will make its debut, packed with roundtables, experience sharing sessions and partner meetings to connect producers, distributors, directors and investors across the entire film value chain.

On the talent front, the new DANAFF Script Lab will train young Vietnamese screenwriters, a strategic step to elevate script quality and build the next wave of filmmaking stars.

Beyond the academic and industry tracks, DANAFF IV will maintain strong public outreach through cultural and entertainment events, such as outdoor screenings, fan interactions with film stars and DANAFF Cinephiles community.

With clear strategic direction and thorough preparation, it is expected to cement itself as a credible film industry venue and put Vietnam firmly on the bigger Asian cinema radar./.