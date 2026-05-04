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Construction begins on Phan Thiet Airport’s civil aviation component

The project is designed to meet 4E airport standards, with a capacity of 2 million passengers per year by 2030 and total investment of nearly 3.9 trillion VND (148 million USD).

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#Construction begins on Phan Thiet Airport’s civil aviation component #Phan Thiet Airport’s civil aviation component #Phan Thiet #Resolution 59
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Passengers check in at Tan Son Nhat Airport on April 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

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