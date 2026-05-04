Vietnam to host Asia-Pacific dental congress, set to draw over 5,000 delegates

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is set to host the 47th Asia-Pacific Dental Congress alongside the second Hanoi International Dental Exhibition and Congress (APDC–HAIDEC 2026), gathering leading experts, researchers and dental practitioners from home and abroad to exchange insights and explore the latest developments in the field.

​Taking place from May 12–14 in Hanoi, the event marks the first time Vietnam has hosted the Asia-Pacific Dental Congress, under the theme “Integrating Scientific Advances into Dental Practice”.

​The programme will feature pre-conference sessions with specialised reports on dental implants, orthodontics and aesthetic restoration, in addition to nearly 80 presentations, research papers and clinical updates delivered by over 60 experts from nearly 20 countries and territories. An E-poster forum will also present 18 studies by dental professionals across the region.

​An international dental exhibition will run concurrently, with nearly 400 booths from multinational companies showcasing equipment, technologies and dental materials.

​Meetings of the Asia Pacific Dental Federation are scheduled for May 8–11.

​Expected to attract more than 5,000 delegates, the event is among the largest dental gatherings ever held in Vietnam, contributing to stronger academic exchange, enhanced professional connectivity and wider application of scientific advances in dentistry.

​According to the World Health Organisation, oral diseases affect around 3.5 billion people globally, making them the most prevalent non-communicable conditions. In Vietnam, over 90% of the population has experienced oral health problems to varying degrees.

​In recent years, the Vietnam Odonto-Stomatology Association has partnered with relevant agencies to organise activities marking World Oral Health Day, raising public awareness of oral disease prevention. These efforts have been recognised internationally as an effective model with meaningful social impact.

​In 2026, the association has launched a nationwide initiative providing free dental check-ups, consultations and care, with more than 50 public and private facilities participating, targeting over 47,000 children and residents nationwide./.

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