Health

Vietnam’s medical tourism services eye nearly 4 billion USD in revenue by 2033

Vietnam’s medical tourism market was valued at approximately 700 million USD in 2024 and is projected to expand to nearly 4 billion USD by 2033, representing an average annual growth rate of around 18%. The figures underscore the sector’s considerable potential.

Vinmec Ocean Park 2 international general hospital aims to become a modern healthcare facility. (Photo: laodong.vn)
Vinmec Ocean Park 2 international general hospital aims to become a modern healthcare facility. (Photo: laodong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health is seeking public feedback on a draft project to develop high-quality medical services and promote medical tourism, attracting both domestic and international patients.

Under the project, by 2030, five key localities, namely Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Quang Ninh, and Khanh Hoa, will pilot integrated medical tourism models combining hospitals, hotels, resorts and travel services.

Substantial growth potential

According to the ministry, Vietnam’s medical tourism market was valued at approximately 700 million USD in 2024 and is projected to expand to nearly 4 billion USD by 2033, representing an average annual growth rate of around 18%. The figures underscore the sector’s considerable potential.

Vietnam benefits from several competitive advantages, including relatively low costs, a highly skilled medical workforce, and the capability to perform complex procedures in fields such as cardiology, organ transplantation, in vitro fertilisation (IVF), and dentistry. These strengths position the country to compete with established regional medical hubs.

To capitalise on this potential, the ministry is formulating a development strategy for high-quality healthcare services for the 2025–2030 period. The initiative aims to attract high-spending patients while also reducing the number of Vietnamese citizens seeking treatment abroad.

The plan further envisages establishing at least 15 internationally accredited hospitals by 2030, including five public institutions. In parallel, service packages will be diversified to include advanced medical treatment, traditional medicine combined with wellness retreat, and comprehensive healthcare packages.

vnanet-doctors.jpg
Vietnam possesses a range of competitive advantages, including cost efficiency, a highly skilled medical workforce, and the capacity to perform complex medical procedures. (Photo: VNA)

Towards an integrated healthcare–wellness ecosystem

In 2026, healthcare in the capital – one of the five target localities of the draft project – is set to prioritise infrastructure upgrades, modern equipment, workforce training, and the application of artificial intelligence in early diagnosis. Major projects, including the expansion of the local oncology, cardiology and paediatric hospitals, are expected to be rolled out alongside modern rehabilitation and therapeutic care complexes.

From a business perspective, integrated treatment-and-leisure models are also beginning to take shape. Notably, Vinmec Ocean Park 2 International Hospital has introduced a model in which patients receive treatment within private villa-style settings, combining round-the-clock medical care with a high-end resort environment.

Commenting on development, Do Tan Khoa, Director of the Traditional Medicine Hospital of Ho Chi Minh City, emphasised that traditional medicine is being identified as a key pillar of the healthcare sector, particularly in attracting international visitors. Beyond treatment, it offers services focused on wellness, rehabilitation, and quality-of-life enhancement – areas of growing interest among foreign patients.

Meanwhile, Tran Quang Huy, Director of the Chim Canh Cut Travel Service JSC, noted that regional administrative restructuring has enabled travel firms to diversify their products. Previously centred on Ho Chi Minh City with basic services such as dental care, tour packages can now incorporate a broader range of options from specialised dental treatment to cosmetic procedures and wellness retreat.

According to Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism, between 30 - 40% of patients seeking medical treatment in the city come from other provinces or overseas. While most international patients originate from neighbouring countries such as Cambodia and Laos, there has also been notable growth from markets including the US, Australia, Canada and Japan, as well as overseas Vietnamese communities.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan affirmed that Vietnam’s competitive costs, improving medical expertise, and rich tradition of traditional medicine not only enhance domestic healthcare services but also open up a promising new avenue for the country’s tourism and healthcare industries./.

VNA
#Vietnam’s medical tourism services #4 billion USD in revenue by 2033 Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

See more

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet (front row, fifth from left), together with delegates, participate in a walk after the launch of All People’s Health Day in Hanoi on April 5. (Photo: VNA)

All People’s Health Day promotes early disease prevention

The launch marked the first year the activity has been implemented in a coordinated manner nationwide. Members of the public were able to visit free screening areas, receive nutritional advice, participate in mass exercise performances, enjoy artistic programmes, and join a walk in response following the ceremony.

Volunteer young doctors are expected to provide free health screenings for around 10,000 residents (Photo: VNA)

Free cancer screening, health checks to benefit 10,000 people in Hanoi

Participants will receive comprehensive health checks through a streamlined one-stop process, including blood pressure measurement, height and weight assessment, BMI and cardiovascular risk evaluation, blood tests, general examinations and specialist consultations in internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics, ophthalmology, ENT, dentistry and oncology. Rapid blood glucose testing and biochemical screening will also be conducted to detect diabetes and metabolic disorders.

Dr Du Tuan Quy from the Children’s Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City examines a patient with hand, foot and mouth disease. (Photo: VNA)

Over 25,000 hand, foot and mouth disease cases posted in 3 months

In the first three months, more than 25,000 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease have been recorded nationwide. Of the total cases, around 18,000, or nearly 72%, were concentrated in southern provinces. The disease has primarily affected children aged between one and five.

Early cancer screening at Da Nang Hospital. (Photo: VNA)

AI boosts early detection of non-communicable diseases

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said NCDs pose a growing global challenge, accounting for over 70% of deaths worldwide, mainly from cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases. In Vietnam, the burden is rising rapidly, requiring urgent and sustained preventive strategies.

Most infections were reported among children under 10 years old, making up 99.3%, with those aged 1–5 accounting for the highest proportion (92.7%). (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hand, foot and mouth cases increase five-fold in Q1

Most infections were reported among children under 10 years old, making up 99.3%, with those aged 1–5 accounting for the highest proportion (92.7%) due to close contact in kindergartens and limited hygiene practices.

From 2026, all residents in Ho Chi Minh City will receive periodic health check-ups or screening at least once a year under a roadmap. Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City to offer annual health check-ups for residents

In the initial phase in 2026, priority will be given to children under 24 months old, students, out-of-school minors, contracted employees, probationary workers, apprentices, public officials, members of the armed forces, social protection beneficiaries and people aged 60 and above.

Patients register at the reception desk upon arrival for medical examination. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City targets free basic hospital fees for residents by 2030

Under the programme, the southern largest economic hub has set several key health targets to be achieved by 2030. The average height of children and adolescents under 18 is expected to increase by at least 1.5cm, while the average life expectancy of residents is projected to reach around 77 years, including at least 68 years of healthy living.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam extends greetings to leaders and staff of the Hanoi – Vientiane General Hospital on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day on February 27. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese doctors in Laos help foster bilateral solidarity

Commending the Hanoi – Vientiane General Hospital’s 13-year development, Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam noted that prioritising conscience and virtue has helped it build a strong reputation among Lao citizens, the Vietnamese community and international friends in Laos.

Organ transplantation at the University Medical Centre Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: the University Medical Centre Ho Chi Minh City)

Professional excellence, dedication define Vietnam’s healthcare system

When patients pull through from the brink of death, when their vital signs stabilise and transplanted hearts begin beating strongly in new bodies, the joy shared by the entire medical team is overwhelming. And when the country welcomes the New Year, saving lives takes on an even more profound significance — offering patients and their families a new spring of hope.

At Phu Rieng communal medical station in Dong Nai province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam fosters maternal and child healthcare, advances toward 2035 goals

The under-five mortality rate in Vietnam in 2025 was estimated at below 16 per 1,000 live births, more than three times lower than the 1990 level. The infant mortality rate (under one year) declined fourfold to below 11 per 1,000, while the neonatal mortality rate dropped fivefold, from 44 per 1,000 in 1990 to 8.8 per 1,000 in 2025.