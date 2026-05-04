Politics

Australia launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese galvanised steel

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has advised Vietnamese exporters of galvanised steel to Australia to monitor developments and prepare appropriate response measures. Companies are urged to review all export activities related to the products, particularly data on pricing and production costs.

Galvanised steel pipe products. (Photo: VNA)
Galvanised steel pipe products. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Australia has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into galvanised steel imports from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

The investigation was announced by the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission on April 30.

The products under review include flat-rolled iron or steel, whether or not alloyed, with a thickness ranging from 0.3 mm to 3.5 mm and of any width, in coil or sheet form. These products are plated or coated with zinc, with zinc accounting for at least 50% of the coating composition, while the remainder may include other alloys.

Earlier, on April 7, the Australian Government confirmed that the commission had received an application for initiating an anti-dumping investigation into galvanised steel imports from the two countries. The products fall under tariff codes 7210.49.00, 7212.30.00, 7225.92.00 and 7226.99.00.
In response, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has advised exporters of galvanised steel to Australia to monitor developments and prepare appropriate response measures. Companies are urged to review all export activities related to the products, particularly data on pricing and production costs.

They are also encouraged to maintain close coordination with the authority, and to consider engaging experienced international legal counsel to prepare documentation and defence arguments should the case proceed further.

In addition, exporters are advised to reassess their market strategies, diversify export destinations to reduce reliance on a single market, and develop contingency business plans if anti-dumping duties are imposed. Early preparation would help mitigate adverse impacts and better safeguard their legitimate interests./.

VNA
#Australia anti-dumping probe #Vietnamese galvanised steel to Australia Australia Vietnam
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