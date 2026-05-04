Politics

PM chairs April cabinet meeting to review socio-economic performance

Opening the session, the Prime Minister noted that this is the first regular Government meeting of the 16th tenure, underscoring the need for an accurate and comprehensive assessment of socio-economic developments in early 2026, particularly in April, alongside the formulation of timely policy responses for May and beyond.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the Government’s regular monthly meeting on May 4. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the Government’s regular monthly meeting on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired the Government’s regular monthly meeting on May 4, reviewing socio-economic performance in April and the first four months of 2026, while outlining key tasks and solutions for the months ahead.

Opening the session, the Prime Minister noted that this is the first regular Government meeting of the 16th tenure, underscoring the need for an accurate and comprehensive assessment of socio-economic developments in early 2026, particularly in April, alongside the formulation of timely policy responses for May and beyond.

Based on reports submitted to participants, discussions will focus on socio-economic performance, public investment disbursement, the implementation of national target programmes, and other key issues.

The Government will also review proposed revisions to its working regulations to ensure more structured, disciplined and effective operations, in line with the Constitution, laws and Party regulations, while reinforcing its role as a facilitating, service-oriented administration.

Regarding the socio-economic performance, PM Hung called for in-depth analysis of emerging challenges, particularly inflationary pressures, including imported inflation and the impact of global fuel and commodity price fluctuations. He urged a thorough evaluation of fiscal and monetary policy management, as well as price control measures, to propose timely and flexible solutions.

vnanet-potal-thu-tuong-chu-tri-phien-hop-chinh-phu-thuong-ky-thang-4-nam-2026-8740027.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

He stressed the need to proactively respond to external shocks, strengthen economic resilience, maintain macroeconomic stability and keep inflation under control.

On trade, the PM requested a detailed review of export-import growth, structure, trade balance and foreign exchange stability, alongside measures to diversify markets and promote sustainable exports.

He also ordered comprehensive assessments across key sectors such as agriculture, services and the environment, with a focus on boosting production, enhancing value addition and strengthening export capacity. Social sectors including education, healthcare and culture were also highlighted as essential contributors to overall socio-economic development.

In terms of defence, security and foreign affairs, the PM pointed to increasingly complex global and regional dynamics, urging relevant ministries and agencies to develop appropriate response scenarios and report promptly to competent authorities.

On public investment and national target programmes, he emphasised accelerating capital allocation and disbursement while improving efficiency, particularly for urgent priorities such as ensuring access to clean water in remote and ethnic minority areas.

The Government leader also underscored the continued push for administrative reform, including cutting business conditions and simplifying procedures to improve the investment climate.

Notably, he called for a comprehensive review of the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, identifying bottlenecks and accelerating progress in the coming period./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Government’s meeting #Vietnam's economic performance #Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW
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