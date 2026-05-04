PM orders further cuts, simplification of administrative procedures, business conditions

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has directed ministries to step up the review to streamline administrative procedures and business conditions, aiming to ease burdens on citizens and enterprises and support high economic growth.



In Document No. 3905/VPCP-CDS, addressed to the ministries of Public Security, Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, and Justice, the Government Office said that on April 29, the Government issued eight resolutions focused on cutting, decentralising and simplifying administrative procedures and business requirements across sectors managed by 14 ministries and agencies.



The PM commended ministries for their proactive efforts in reviewing and proposing relevant resolutions, as well as the constructive input of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) during the drafting process.



To sustain deep cuts in administrative procedures and further ease the burden on citizens and businesses, particularly across the four key areas of fire prevention and fighting, the establishment and operation of industrial parks and clusters, environmental impact assessment, and construction licensing, the move aims to help deliver the “double-digit” growth target set out in Conclusion No. 18-KL/TW of the Party Central Committee.



The PM instructed the ministers of Public Security, Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Environment, and Construction to urgently direct relevant units to review and examine regulations and administrative procedures in the above-mentioned four priority areas.



They are required to report to the PM by May 10 on the current status of these procedures, including authority, processes, implementation methods, documentation and processing timelines, while assessing recent outcomes in streamlining efforts and proposing further cuts and simplification. The reports must also be submitted to the Ministry of Justice for independent evaluation.



The Ministry of Justice will then consolidate the findings, provide its evaluation and propose additional reform measures, with a final report to be submitted to the PM by May 12./.

VNA