100+ projects to reshape Ho Chi Minh City ahead of 50-year milestone

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up development of both technical and social infrastructure, with more than 100 projects slated for launch and completion as it prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh being renamed after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976–2026).

Major undertakings include the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway, the Ho Tram–Long Thanh International Airport expressway, the expansion of Nguyen Tat Thanh street, the Cai Mep Ha seaport cluster, and the Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge or tunnel.

According to a plan issued by the municipal People’s Committee on May 4 to commemorate the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2026) and the 115th anniversary of his departure in search of a path for national salvation (June 5, 1911–2026), a wide range of activities will be held across the city and Nghe An province, his native land. The programme features recognition ceremonies for exemplary individuals, tree-planting campaigns in his memory, as well as exhibitions, book fairs, cultural performances and sporting events.

The commemorations are also being aligned with efforts to translate the study and emulation of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology into concrete action, particularly in education as the city prepares for the 2026–2027 academic year. Authorities plan to complete 70 projects providing 1,251 new classrooms, while additional projects are set to begin, adding roughly 1,514 more classrooms in the coming period.

In parallel, the city has launched a broad-based emulation movement. During the second and third quarters of 2026, it aims to deliver at least 200 initiatives across five key areas: promoting Ho Chi Minh’s cultural values; advancing new-style rural development and civilised urban living; strengthening social welfare; supporting maritime and island communities; and enhancing national security, fire prevention, and rescue operations. Residents across all 168 wards, communes and special zones are being encouraged to help build a more orderly, liveable urban environment.

Cultural highlights include a commemorative performance on the evening of June 5 at the City Theatre, marking both anniversaries; the Sen Village Festival arts programme jointly organised by Ho Chi Minh City and Nghe An in the President’s hometown; and a photo exhibition celebrating the 50-year milestone of the city’s renaming.

Fireworks displays are also planned, with high-altitude shows at three locations, the Saigon River tunnel entrance, the new city centre, and Tam Thang Tower Square, alongside several low-altitude displays on the evening of July 2./.

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