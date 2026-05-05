Vietnamese border guards rescue two foreign fishing vessels in distress at sea

Hai Phong (VNA) - The Border Guard Command of Hai Phong city has reported that on May 4 and 5, its Bach Long Vi Border Guard Station successfully carried out consecutive search and rescue operations for two foreign fishing vessels in distress at sea, ensuring the safety of their crew members.



At around 7:00 on May 4, while conducting a routine patrol and surveillance to safeguard national maritime sovereignty, a task force from the station detected a composite-coated wooden vessel stranded on submerged rocks near Bach Long Vi island. Initial inspection identified the vessel, bearing registration number 14106, as a foreign fishing boat with four crew members on board.



At the time of contact, the crew appeared panicked, while the vessel had drifted dangerously close to rocky outcrops and faced a high risk of being broken apart by strong waves and sinking. Upon receiving the report, the Hai Phong Border Guard Command promptly directed the mobilisation of personnel and equipment for emergency rescue operations. The vessel was then secured and anchored safely, while all crew members were brought ashore for medical care and humanitarian assistance in accordance with Vietnamese law and international practices.



On early May 5, the station detected another foreign fishing vessel, numbered 13377, also stranded near the island, approximately 200 metres from the first incident. The vessel had six crew members on board, all of whom were safely rescued and brought ashore.



In response to the complicated weather conditions and consecutive maritime incidents involving foreign vessels, the Hai Phong Border Guard Command has reinforced personnel and deployed additional equipment to Bach Long Vi island. Authorities are continuing to verify and clarify the causes of the incidents.



After receiving medical attention and stabilising their condition, the rescued crew members reported that both vessels were Chinese fishing boats. Due to severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms, strong winds, and high waves, they experienced engine failure while fishing, causing them to lose direction and drift at sea. The crew members only realised they had entered Vietnamese waters after being rescued by Vietnamese border guards.





The Hai Phong City Border Guard assists in towing a Chinese fishing vessel in distress at sea into the Bach Long Vi harbour shelter. (Photo: VNA)

By noon on May 5, vessel 13377 had been successfully towed to the Bach Long Vi harbour shelter. Meanwhile, vessel 14106 were being reinforced and anchored at the site of the incident, awaiting more favourable weather conditions for further rescue operations. All 10 Chinese crew members have been provided with medical care, food, clothing, and accommodation on the island.



The prompt and successive rescue of the two foreign vessels underscores the professionalism and responsibility of Vietnam’s Border Guard force in safeguarding maritime sovereignty and security. It also serves as a clear demonstration of Vietnam’s commitment to promoting a peaceful, friendly, and humanitarian maritime environment in line with international law and practices./.