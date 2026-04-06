Khanh Hoa prepares workforce for Vietnam’s first nuclear power plants

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa is intensifying training and building a team of experts and managers meeting international standards for the nuclear power sector, considering it crucial for national energy security and the safe operation of nuclear projects.

The Prime Minister issued Decision No. 1012/QD-TTg approving a large-scale training scheme, mobilising 11 key educational institutions to prepare for the safe operation of nuclear power plants during 2030–2035.

By 2030, Vietnam is expected to need about 4,000 highly skilled personnel for the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plants. Among them, 120 lecturers will be trained in specialised fields for management, research, and teaching. From 2031–2035, the country will continue training and supplementing the workforce to meet the plants’ operational needs.

The provincial Department of Home Affairs is reviewing job positions and qualification standards to meet state management requirements in nuclear energy. Authorities are devising policies on recruitment, onboarding, and incentives to attract experts and engineers.

The provincial Department of Industry and Trade notes that Ninh Thuan 1 in Phuoc Dinh commune and Ninh Thuan 2 in Vinh Hai commune are national key projects and Vietnam’s first nuclear power plants. Land clearance, a major task for these large-scale projects, has made positive progress.

For Ninh Thuan 1, all 835 cases have completed inventory and land origin verification, and the fourth compensation plan has been posted for 15 cases covering 5.3 hectares. Ninh Thuan 2 has completed inventory and land verification for 534 households. Compensation pricing is implemented by local authorities according to National Assembly Resolutions 189/2025/QH15 and 121/2026/UBTVQH15 on special investment mechanisms for the projects.

Residents in the resettlement areas are supported with vocational training and job search assistance under provincial regulations.

The Khanh Hoa Employment Service Centre regularly coordinates with local authorities to survey training needs, provide access to recruitment information, and organise job fairs./.