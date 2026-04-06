Society

Khanh Hoa prepares workforce for Vietnam’s first nuclear power plants

The Prime Minister issued Decision No. 1012/QD-TTg approving a large-scale training scheme, mobilising 11 key educational institutions to prepare for the safe operation of nuclear power plants during 2030–2035.

An overview of the site for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the site for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa is intensifying training and building a team of experts and managers meeting international standards for the nuclear power sector, considering it crucial for national energy security and the safe operation of nuclear projects.

The Prime Minister issued Decision No. 1012/QD-TTg approving a large-scale training scheme, mobilising 11 key educational institutions to prepare for the safe operation of nuclear power plants during 2030–2035.

By 2030, Vietnam is expected to need about 4,000 highly skilled personnel for the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plants. Among them, 120 lecturers will be trained in specialised fields for management, research, and teaching. From 2031–2035, the country will continue training and supplementing the workforce to meet the plants’ operational needs.

The provincial Department of Home Affairs is reviewing job positions and qualification standards to meet state management requirements in nuclear energy. Authorities are devising policies on recruitment, onboarding, and incentives to attract experts and engineers.

The provincial Department of Industry and Trade notes that Ninh Thuan 1 in Phuoc Dinh commune and Ninh Thuan 2 in Vinh Hai commune are national key projects and Vietnam’s first nuclear power plants. Land clearance, a major task for these large-scale projects, has made positive progress.

For Ninh Thuan 1, all 835 cases have completed inventory and land origin verification, and the fourth compensation plan has been posted for 15 cases covering 5.3 hectares. Ninh Thuan 2 has completed inventory and land verification for 534 households. Compensation pricing is implemented by local authorities according to National Assembly Resolutions 189/2025/QH15 and 121/2026/UBTVQH15 on special investment mechanisms for the projects.

Residents in the resettlement areas are supported with vocational training and job search assistance under provincial regulations.

The Khanh Hoa Employment Service Centre regularly coordinates with local authorities to survey training needs, provide access to recruitment information, and organise job fairs./.

VNA
#Khanh Hoa #nuclear power plant #national energy security #highly skilled personnel Khanh Hoa
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Related News

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the fifth meeting of the Steering Committee for Nuclear Power Plant Construction. (Photo: VNA)

PM calls for more vigorous implementation of nuclear power projects

Describing nuclear power plants as nationally significant, strategic projects with a century-long vision, PM Chinh called for urgent and responsible implementation of tasks within assigned authority, with any outstanding issues promptly reported to higher authorities.

See more

Ho Chi Minh City proposes free bus rides on 135 routes from May (Photo: VNA)

HCM City proposes free bus rides on 135 routes

According to the Department of Construction, the measure aims to ease travel costs for residents amid rising fuel prices while encouraging greater use of public transport, reducing reliance on private vehicles, and contributing to lower traffic accidents and environmental pollution.

Fisheries surveillance vessel KN475 assists distressed Quang Ngai fishing boat carrying 36 fishermen at sea. (Photo published by VNA)

36 fishermen safely rescued after boat breaks down near Truong Sa

At 8:00 the same day, KN475 began towing the disabled fishing boat toward Da Tay A island. The towing operation was carried out safely, and by 18:30 both the vessel and its crew had arrived at the island without incident, where repairs and additional support procedures were arranged.

Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam presents the first prize to the team from the National University of Laos' School of Gifted and Ethnic Students at the contest. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese language contest in Laos strengthens youth ties, bilateral friendship

Held in response to the launch of the Vietnamese Language Day among overseas Vietnamese communities, the event aimed to enhance the quality of Vietnamese language teaching and learning in Laos while contributing to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

The vibrant nighttime in Phu Quoc has contributed to pushing room occupancy above 90% in early 2026. (Photo: Sun Group)

Phu Quoc surpasses Bali, Phuket in occupancy race

According to the latest report by STR, a global hospitality data and analytics provider under CoStar Group, room occupancy in Phu Quoc reached over 90% in January–February. This makes it the fastest-recovering destination among regional resort markets, compared to just 50% in the same period of 2024. Notably, Phu Quoc’s occupancy rate has surpassed that of established resort hubs such as Bali (60%) and Phuket (over 80%).

Over 60 overseas Vietnamese from 24 nations and territories visit Truong Sa and DK1 platform (Illustrative image: VNA)

Vietnam launches programme to attract foreign, overseas Vietnamese scholars

The programme aims to develop and effectively implement breakthrough mechanisms and policies to recruit, utilise and retain high-caliber international and OV talent. It is expected to strengthen the country’s science and technology capacity, foster a high-quality workforce, enhance innovation capabilities and promote international integration in education and research. The initiative also contributes to Vietnam’s goal of bringing its education system to an advanced regional and global level by 2035.

Medical staff offer health advice and checkups to foreign tourists in Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh launches round-the-clock medical service on Ha Long Bay

On the first day of deployment, the Quang Ninh Emergency Transport Centre stationed a medical team on Ti Top Island, one of the bay’s key tourist stops. The team is equipped with specialised equipment suitable for maritime and island conditions, including portable ventilators, patient monitoring devices, floating stretchers, and essential medicines.

Representatives from both countries cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Friendship Primary and Secondary School in Salavan province of Laos (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang-funded school project strengthens Vietnam–Laos education ties

Funded by Da Nang city, the project includes a two-storey building with five classrooms, two offices and supporting facilities, at a total cost of nearly 6 billion VND (about 228,000 USD). Once operational, it is expected to improve educational infrastructure in Khongsedone district and Salavan province in general.

Students share their understanding and impressions of Vietnamese history during the class. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s history, culture resonate in Singapore classroom

Courses such as Introducing Vietnam, therefore, not only provide knowledge but also create spaces for dialogue and cultural connection, strengthening the foundation of understanding and cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore, as well as with other countries in an increasingly integrated world.