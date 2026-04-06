Business

Ho Chi Minh City posts strongest Q1 growth in five years

According to the municipal Statistics Office, the services sector remained the main growth driver, rising 8.91% and contributing 56% to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth.

Container trucks operate at Gemalink International Port, part of the Cai Mep Port system in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
Container trucks operate at Gemalink International Port, part of the Cai Mep Port system in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s economy expanded by 8.27% in the first quarter of 2026, the highest growth rate for the same period in the past five years, underscoring a sustained recovery and setting a solid foundation for faster expansion in the months ahead.

According to the municipal Statistics Office, the services sector remained the main growth driver, rising 8.91% and contributing 56% to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth. Transport and logistics led the sector with a 12.18% increase, highlighting the growing role of logistics in facilitating goods circulation and improving economic efficiency.

Retail and wholesale trade grew 8.85%, reflecting continued expansion in overall demand, though at a slower pace than the broader services sector, suggesting domestic consumption is showing signs of moderation. Financial services rose 8.26%, indicating improved capital absorption, despite credit growth remaining below the national average.

The industry–construction sector grew 7.73%, contributing 32.6% to GRDP growth, but still fell short of expectations. Industrial production rose 7.71%, with manufacturing and processing up 8.46%, continuing to serve as the key engine. The index of industrial production (IIP) increased 11%, while the four key industrial sectors expanded 13.6%, driven notably by strong growth in chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

However, overall industrial growth was constrained by slower expansion in electricity production and distribution, which rose just 3.08% due to declining thermal power output, and modest gains in mining as crude oil and gas production remained limited.

Investment remained a bright spot, with total social investment estimated at 141.8 trillion VND (nearly 5.38 billion USD), up 10.7% year-on-year. Public investment disbursement accelerated but reached only about 10.5% of the annual plan.

The business environment stayed positive, with more than 13,600 newly established enterprises, alongside foreign direct investment inflows of nearly 2.9 billion USD, up 219.7%.

Rising costs and prices, however, continued to pose challenges. The consumer price index increased 3.36% in the first quarter, while industrial producer prices rose due to higher input costs. Service prices, particularly in transport and logistics, surged on the back of elevated energy costs, placing pressure on businesses, especially in manufacturing.

A survey showed that 31.6% of enterprises reported more difficult business conditions compared to the previous quarter.

Surveys indicate a more optimistic outlook for the second quarter, with 43.5% of businesses expecting better conditions, while the share of those anticipating difficulties fell to 22.9%, particularly in sectors such as food processing, textiles, electronics and electrical equipment./.

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