Business

US businesses look to advance long-term investment in Vietnam

Despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, the size of the coming delegation reflects strong US business interest in expanding trade, investment, and long-term partnerships in Vietnam, as well as confidence in the country’s economic growth prospects.

USABC President and CEO Brian McFeeters (Photo: VNA)
USABC President and CEO Brian McFeeters (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 120 representatives from 52 leading US corporations are set to visit Vietnam from April 14 to 16 as part of the annual high-level business delegation organised by the US – ASEAN Business Council (USABC), highlighting growing momentum in economic and investment ties between the two countries.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the US, USABC President and CEO Brian McFeeters said he will lead a delegation comprising senior executives from major US companies to Vietnam.

Despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, the size of the delegation reflects strong US business interest in expanding trade, investment, and long-term partnerships in Vietnam, as well as confidence in the country’s economic growth prospects, he said.

The participating companies span a wide range of sectors, including energy, technology and innovation, financial services and asset management, aerospace and automotive, logistics and advanced manufacturing, health care and life sciences, food and agriculture, consumer goods, travel and tourism, creative economy and consulting services.

According to McFeeters, many of the companies joining the delegation are not only leading US firms but also global industry frontrunners capable of bringing advanced technologies, long-term capital, international experience, and best practices, thereby supporting Vietnam in its next development phase toward its goal of double-digit growth.

He said the 2026 working visit comes at a strategically significant time, following the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the completion of Vietnam’s new government leadership lineup.

USABC believes that under the leadership of the Party General Secretary, State President, and Prime Minister, together with other new leaders, the country is entering a phase of strong, sustainable, and high-quality development, McFeeters said. He affirmed that USABC and the US business community stand ready to accompany and support Vietnam in implementing its new development orientations and achieving long-term goals.

The delegation looks forward to listening to the Vietnamese Government's clear policy directions and messages on breakthrough reforms to further improve the investment and business environment. Meetings during the visit will offer an opportunity to reaffirm the US private sector’s long-term commitment to Vietnam’s development priorities while highlighting the role of innovation, investment, and cooperation in generating strategic and sustainable impacts in the next development phase, he added./.

VNA
#US businesses #US – ASEAN Business Council #USABC #Brian McFeeters United States Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh addresses the Vietnam–US Finance and Technology Dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

US firms eye expanding fintech investment in Vietnam

Addressing the Vietnam–US Finance and Technology Dialogue, themed “Technology and the future of global finance,” Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to a pro-investment environment, with breakthrough policies and stronger protections for foreign investors.

Workers process tuna for export - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese firms tackle US tariffs with smart strategies

Nguyen Phuong Lam, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Mekong Delta branch, noted that the tariff rate is a significant reduction from the previous 46%. He added that the gap between Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations is now only around one percentage point.

See more

The access road leading to the bridge on the Thieu Quang commune side under the Xuan Quang Bridge sub-project, part of the road project linking National Highway 1 with National Highway 45. (Photo: VNA)

Faster public investment disbursement crucial to growth targets

Public investment was a major contributor to the economy’s 7.83% GDP growth in the first quarter, achieved despite global uncertainties and rising input costs. Nonetheless, the figure fell short of the 9.1% growth scenario outlined in the Government’s Resolution No. 01/NQ-CP.

Thuan Thanh Eco-Smart IP is Viglacera’s first green, smart industrial park. (Photo: Viglacera)

Green industrial parks drive next-generation FDI

Ho Chi Minh City needs to strengthen investment in supply chain data systems, smart warehouses, regional logistics centres and inland container depots, while promoting stronger linkages between FDI firms, large domestic companies and small and medium-sized enterprises to support technology transfer and workforce development.

AMRO Chief Economist Dong He said Vietnam handles last year’s tariff shock relatively well. (Photo: Screenshot)

Vietnam weathers economic shocks effectively: AMRO

The report highlights that Vietnam continues to benefit from strong domestic demand, robust export performance and sustained foreign investment inflows, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and electronics.

Aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam waives transport fees to support businesses

The Ministry of Finance has announced the waiver of several fees and charges to support production and business activities in the transport sector. The policy takes effect from April 7, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

Fishing boats anchor at Vam Lang Fishing Port in Gia Thuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap intensifies action to tackle IUU fishing

Local officials have been assigned to work closely with fishing communities, supporting compliance with regulations while reinforcing coordination mechanisms to monitor vessel movements at sea and prevent potential violations at an early stage.

Customers buy coconut candy from Cau Ke Coconut Processing Co., Ltd. at GO! Tra Vinh Supermarket in Vinh Long province (Photo: VNA)

Retail, service sectors show optimistic signals in Q1

The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in the first three months of the year were estimated at 1.9 quadrillion VND (72.2 billion USD), a 10.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Excluding the price factor, growth remained steady at 7%.

A Vietnam–Tunisia online business matching conference at the headquarters of the Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) in April 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods find growing opportunities in Tunisia

The Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria said a working delegation is expected to visit Tunisia from June 5–11 to attend the African International Food Industry Exhibition and organise an online business networking conference linking Vietnamese and Tunisian enterprises, aiming to strengthen cooperation and boost bilateral trade.