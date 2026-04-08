US businesses look to advance long-term investment in Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 120 representatives from 52 leading US corporations are set to visit Vietnam from April 14 to 16 as part of the annual high-level business delegation organised by the US – ASEAN Business Council (USABC), highlighting growing momentum in economic and investment ties between the two countries.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the US, USABC President and CEO Brian McFeeters said he will lead a delegation comprising senior executives from major US companies to Vietnam.

Despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, the size of the delegation reflects strong US business interest in expanding trade, investment, and long-term partnerships in Vietnam, as well as confidence in the country’s economic growth prospects, he said.

The participating companies span a wide range of sectors, including energy, technology and innovation, financial services and asset management, aerospace and automotive, logistics and advanced manufacturing, health care and life sciences, food and agriculture, consumer goods, travel and tourism, creative economy and consulting services.

According to McFeeters, many of the companies joining the delegation are not only leading US firms but also global industry frontrunners capable of bringing advanced technologies, long-term capital, international experience, and best practices, thereby supporting Vietnam in its next development phase toward its goal of double-digit growth.

He said the 2026 working visit comes at a strategically significant time, following the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the completion of Vietnam’s new government leadership lineup.

USABC believes that under the leadership of the Party General Secretary, State President, and Prime Minister, together with other new leaders, the country is entering a phase of strong, sustainable, and high-quality development, McFeeters said. He affirmed that USABC and the US business community stand ready to accompany and support Vietnam in implementing its new development orientations and achieving long-term goals.

The delegation looks forward to listening to the Vietnamese Government's clear policy directions and messages on breakthrough reforms to further improve the investment and business environment. Meetings during the visit will offer an opportunity to reaffirm the US private sector’s long-term commitment to Vietnam’s development priorities while highlighting the role of innovation, investment, and cooperation in generating strategic and sustainable impacts in the next development phase, he added./.