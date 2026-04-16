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Quang Ninh, US partner seal pact to advance smart, green port development

The shared ambition is to transform Con Ong – Hon Net into a world-class green port powered by smart operations, with integrated logistics, industry, and offshore services, alongside efforts to cut emissions and protect biodiversity.

The Quang Ninh Department of Construction and the US-based Northeast Maritime Institute sign a MoU on strategic cooperation for the Con Ong – Hon Net port area and the Quang Ninh Maritime Initiative. (Photo: VNA)
The Quang Ninh Department of Construction and the US-based Northeast Maritime Institute sign a MoU on strategic cooperation for the Con Ong – Hon Net port area and the Quang Ninh Maritime Initiative. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Quang Ninh Department of Construction and the US-based Northeast Maritime Institute have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation for the Con Ong – Hon Net port area and the Quang Ninh Maritime Initiative, a move aimed at driving sustainable marine economic growth and building a smart navigation ecosystem.

The MoU outlines collaboration in four key areas, notably research into investment in seaport and transshipment infrastructure in Con Ong – Hon Net. Plans include developing a deep-water port, shaping an integrated port – logistics ecosystem, linking transshipment terminals with barge systems, and establishing offshore support facilities, bonded warehouses, and maritime – industrial service zones.

The two sides will also step up maritime digitalisation through smart port frameworks and digital twin technology to optimise vessel traffic, roll out port community systems, enhance trade and customs data connectivity, and strengthen environmental and emissions oversight. Cooperation will further extend to environmental protection, sustainable marine economy development, and international investment promotion.

The shared ambition is to transform Con Ong – Hon Net into a world-class green port powered by smart operations, with integrated logistics, industry, and offshore services, alongside efforts to cut emissions and protect biodiversity.

Speaking at the April 16 signing ceremony, Chairman of the Quang Ninh People’s Committee Bui Van Khang highlighted the port area as an important international gateway for both the province and northern Vietnam. He said the partnership with the Northeast Maritime Institute will improve port efficiency while reinforcing the Vietnam – US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

Quang Ninh affirmed its commitment to ensuring a transparent and business-friendly investment climate for US partners, voicing confidence that the Con Ong – Hon Net project will soon take shape as a new growth engine and an emerging hub for global maritime activity.

Eric R. Dawicki, President of the Northeast Maritime Institute, commended the province’s forward-looking approach that aligns strong economic development with sustainability and marine environmental protection. He described the MoU as the first step for long-term collaboration, helping advance the marine economy while enhancing mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU will remain in force for three years./.

VNA
#Quang Ninh #Con Ong – Hon Net port #Quang Ninh Maritime Initiative Quang Ninh
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