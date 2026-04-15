Vietnam's pavilion opens at Coffee Expo Seoul 2026

Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnam coffee pavilion was launched on April 15 within the framework of Coffee Expo Seoul 2026, held at the COEX Convention and Exhibition Centre in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), aiming to promote trade connectivity and expand cooperation with the East Asian nation and global partners.

The pavilion is organised by the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association (VICOFA), with the participation of nearly 10 major Vietnamese enterprises in the processed coffee sector.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho highlighted the significance of the expo in enhancing the image of Vietnamese coffee and fostering economic ties between the two countries. The event serves as an important bridge to enhance exchanges, expand business networking, and promote cooperation in the Vietnam–RoK coffee sector, he said.

The diplomat underscored Vietnam’s position as one of the world’s leading coffee exporters, known for high-quality products and distinctive flavours, along with strong potential for deep processing and sustainable development, reaffirming its role as a reliable partner in the global coffee market, including the RoK. Vietnamese enterprises are increasingly adapting to changing consumer tastes, creating added value and developing products that reinforce the national coffee brand, he noted.

Nguyen Nam Hai, Chairman of VICOFA, said Vietnam’s coffee exports to the RoK exceeded 196 million USD in 2025, up 37.8% year-on-year. In the first quarter of this year, export value reached nearly 45 million USD, indicating strong growth potential. The sector is focusing on improving quality, diversifying products, and expanding export markets, particularly the RoK, where consumer preferences are sophisticated and share similarities with Vietnam’s coffee culture.

Pham Khac Tuyen, Trade Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, affirmed that the Vietnam Trade Office will support VICOFA and businesses of both countries through market information, partner matching, trade promotion activities, and communications support.

Youn Young-mi, Chairperson of the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA), noted that Vietnam–RoK relations continue to grow, highlighting coffee as a promising sector with cooperation opportunities across the value chain, from supply to processing and distribution. She expressed her hope to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese enterprises in the coming time.

During the expo, running from April 15-18, Vietnamese enterprises will host product showcases, coffee tastings, competitions, and business networking activities.

Coffee Expo Seoul is an annual specialised exhibition and one of the largest of its kind in the RoK, attracting more than 400 enterprises and around 50,000 visitors. In 2025, the expo featured 763 booths of 263 enterprises and drew over 51,000 visitors, with numerous cooperation agreements signed.

This year’s event has expanded in both scale and international reach, with the participation of many major coffee-producing and consuming countries, serving as an important platform for trade connectivity and cooperation across the coffee value chain./.