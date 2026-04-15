Business

Vietnam's pavilion opens at Coffee Expo Seoul 2026

Nguyen Nam Hai, Chairman of VICOFA, said Vietnam’s coffee exports to the RoK exceeded 196 million USD in 2025, up 37.8% year-on-year. In the first quarter of this year, export value reached nearly 45 million USD, indicating strong growth potential.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho honours coffee processing firms and artisans. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho honours coffee processing firms and artisans. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnam coffee pavilion was launched on April 15 within the framework of Coffee Expo Seoul 2026, held at the COEX Convention and Exhibition Centre in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), aiming to promote trade connectivity and expand cooperation with the East Asian nation and global partners.

The pavilion is organised by the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association (VICOFA), with the participation of nearly 10 major Vietnamese enterprises in the processed coffee sector.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho highlighted the significance of the expo in enhancing the image of Vietnamese coffee and fostering economic ties between the two countries. The event serves as an important bridge to enhance exchanges, expand business networking, and promote cooperation in the Vietnam–RoK coffee sector, he said.

The diplomat underscored Vietnam’s position as one of the world’s leading coffee exporters, known for high-quality products and distinctive flavours, along with strong potential for deep processing and sustainable development, reaffirming its role as a reliable partner in the global coffee market, including the RoK. Vietnamese enterprises are increasingly adapting to changing consumer tastes, creating added value and developing products that reinforce the national coffee brand, he noted.

Nguyen Nam Hai, Chairman of VICOFA, said Vietnam’s coffee exports to the RoK exceeded 196 million USD in 2025, up 37.8% year-on-year. In the first quarter of this year, export value reached nearly 45 million USD, indicating strong growth potential. The sector is focusing on improving quality, diversifying products, and expanding export markets, particularly the RoK, where consumer preferences are sophisticated and share similarities with Vietnam’s coffee culture.

Pham Khac Tuyen, Trade Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, affirmed that the Vietnam Trade Office will support VICOFA and businesses of both countries through market information, partner matching, trade promotion activities, and communications support.

Youn Young-mi, Chairperson of the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA), noted that Vietnam–RoK relations continue to grow, highlighting coffee as a promising sector with cooperation opportunities across the value chain, from supply to processing and distribution. She expressed her hope to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese enterprises in the coming time.

During the expo, running from April 15-18, Vietnamese enterprises will host product showcases, coffee tastings, competitions, and business networking activities.

Coffee Expo Seoul is an annual specialised exhibition and one of the largest of its kind in the RoK, attracting more than 400 enterprises and around 50,000 visitors. In 2025, the expo featured 763 booths of 263 enterprises and drew over 51,000 visitors, with numerous cooperation agreements signed.

This year’s event has expanded in both scale and international reach, with the participation of many major coffee-producing and consuming countries, serving as an important platform for trade connectivity and cooperation across the coffee value chain./.

VNA
#Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association #Republic of Korea Korea (RoK) Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Vietnamese coffee seeks stronger foothold in Canada

Vietnamese coffee seeks stronger foothold in Canada

With a modest market share in Canada – one of the world’s largest coffee-consuming markets – stronger links between Vietnamese coffee exporters and overseas Vietnamese businesses could open a new pathway to build a distinct Vietnamese Coffee brand, enhancing value and expanding market share.

An overview of the International Coffee Conference 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Global Coffee Alliance launched to drive sustainable, inclusive growth

The Global Coffee Alliance is envisioned as a public–private partnership that bridges diplomatic efforts with business operations. Looking ahead to 2040, it aims to develop a global coffee ecosystem that is inclusive, technology-driven, and aligned with net-zero emissions goals.

See more

A farmer harvests lemons in Vietnam. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Protocol signed for pomelo, lemon exports to China

Pomelo and lemon are among Vietnam’s most advantageous agricultural products. The country currently has around 106,000 hectares of pomelo cultivation, placing it among the world’s major producers.

A view of the press conference on reviewing the banking industry’s Q1 performance in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Bank credit supports high GDP growth in Q1 2026

The SBV has set a credit growth target of 15% for 2026, with adjustments depending on the actual situation, ensuring inflation control, macroeconomic stability, support for economic growth, and the safety of the credit institution system.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at the Vietnam – Bavaria business roundtable in Munich. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam – Bavaria roundtable strengthens business ties

Addressing a recent Vietnam–Bavaria business roundtable in Munich, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh underscored the strong momentum of the Vietnam–Germany Strategic Partnership, particularly across trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Tom Attenborough (right), head of international business development for primary markets at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

LSE sees strong outlook for Vietnam’s capital market

Vietnam’s outlook remained positive, supported by strong economic growth and clear policy direction, and deeper participation from international investors would be key to sustaining double-digit expansion, said Tom Attenborough, head of international business development for primary markets.

The southern area of Khanh Hoa province holds significant potential for developing wind power projects. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tested by rising global energy risks

Energy security today extends beyond supply stability to include adaptability and technological self-reliance in clean energy. With proactive integration and sustained investment in renewables, Vietnam is well positioned to turn external pressures into an opportunity to drive a greener, more resilient economic transformation

Online shopping is a common habit among office workers. (Photo: VNA)

E-commerce boom shadowed by surge in counterfeit goods

What appears to be a convenient digital marketplace is, in many cases, riddled with sophisticated traps. With a single click, trust can quickly be exchanged for fake or substandard products, online newspaper vietnamplus.vn reported.

Border Guard officers in Dong Thap inspect and verify fishing vessels before they depart from port. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap steps up digital vessel management, strengthens traceability

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has rolled out a plan to implement recommendations from the European Commission on tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, aiming to fully fix shortcomings and contribute to the removal of the “yellow card” warning in 2026.

Tran Phu petrol station in Nghia Lo ward, Quang Ngai supplies E10 petrol to local residents. (Photo: VNA)

Dung Quat biofuel plant set for full-capacity operations in April

BSR-BF Director Pham Van Vuong said the company is looking to expand into new areas such as biodiesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), microalgae, and afforestation, opening up broader growth prospects and strengthening its position in the green energy value chain.

Emma McDonald, Australian Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, speaks at the conference on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia boost cooperation in fintech

Australian companies have strengths in regtech, data governance, cybersecurity, payment infrastructure, and digital assets—areas that align with Vietnam’s priorities. Their experience in highly regulated environments could help Vietnam address challenges such as financial fraud, cybercrime, and security risks.