Ho Chi Minh City pledges long-term partnership with Slovak businesses

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has reaffirmed its readiness to accompany Slovak enterprises over the long term, offering a favourable investment environment and seeking deeper cooperation in high-tech and industrial sectors.

The commitment was highlighted at the Vietnam–Slovakia Business Forum co-organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Ho Chi Minh City branch (VCCI-HCM) and the Embassy of Slovakia in Vietnam on April 15.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh said the city values comprehensive cooperation with Slovak partners through cultural, educational and business connectivity activities.

As the city accelerates development in strategic sectors shaping future competitiveness, such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, data centre, cloud computing, industrial robotics, automation and smart production, it is seeking investors and partners in research and development, workforce training, and high-tech and industry value chain building, he noted.

Ho Chi Minh City is committed to providing Slovak businesses with broad market opportunities and sustained support in areas of mutual strength, including precision engineering, automotive manufacturing, information and communications technology (ICT) and engineering training, Vinh said. The southern metropolis will continue with institutional reform, expanding digital infrastructure, upgrading logistics systems, enhancing the quality of human resources, and creating the best possible conditions for foreign investors, including those from Slovakia, he said.

Slovak Chargé d’Affaires in Vietnam Marian Veres described Vietnam as a key gateway for Slovakia into Southeast Asia, expressing the hope that Slovakia could similarly serve as an entry point for Vietnamese businesses to access Europe.

As part of a market of nearly 500 million people, Slovakia is well-positioned to attract more Vietnamese enterprises while expanding its investment footprint in Vietnam, he added.

The Slovak delegation to the forum included representatives from government agencies and around 60 leading enterprises operating in the defence industry, renewable energy, automotive, electromechanics, construction, ICT, medical equipment, food and beverages, smart infrastructure, logistics, finance and trade consultancy.

According to Slovak Deputy Minister of Economy Vladimir Simonak, the visit aims to deepen economic ties and translate partnership potential into concrete business outcomes. While both countries have built a solid foundation in traditional manufacturing, significant untapped opportunities remain in advanced industrial sectors where Slovakia and Vietnam can collaborate for joint development.

Business representatives noted that business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking sessions and newly signed cooperation agreements at the forum are expected to lay the groundwork for sustainable partnerships and new business relationships.

VCCI Vice President Nguyen Quang Vinh emphasised that the two sides should better leverage their complementary strengths and maximise opportunities under the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to foster economic, trade, and investment ties. He also suggested exploring direct air routes and improving cargo transport links to facilitate trade and investment flows.

He added that businesses should take a more proactive approach in seizing opportunities generated through trade promotion activities such as forums, fairs and exhibitions. Rather than merely assessing potential, companies need to accelerate engagement and fully capitalise on existing agreements to achieve stronger results in 2026./.