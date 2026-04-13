Business

Vietnam, Slovakia PMs attend business forum to boost bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on businesses of Vietnam and Slovakia to strengthen partnerships in areas of mutual strength and demand, particularly in manufacturing, high technology, automotive industry, precision engineering, automation, renewable energy, green transition, logistics, supply chain connectivity, digital transformation, and human resource development.

Delegates at the forum (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico on April 13 co-chaired the Vietnam–Slovakia Business Forum in Hanoi as part of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

The event drew leaders of ministries and trade promotion agencies, and more than 400 businesses from both countries.

Building on 76 years of strong bilateral relations, Vietnam–Slovakia economic and trade ties have maintained steady growth. Two-way trade reached 1.78 billion USD in 2025, with Vietnam posting a trade surplus of 1.7 billion USD. Slovakia currently has nine investment projects in Vietnam worth about 247 million USD, while Vietnam has one project in Slovakia valued at 447,000 USD.

However, both sides noted that current cooperation has yet to match potential. The forum aimed to strengthen connectivity and promote trade and investment in line with the Strategic Partnership that they two sides have just agreed to upgrade, as well as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the European Union.

At the forum, enterprises from both countries showcased their capabilities and explored cooperation opportunities. Slovak firms expressed interest in partnering with Vietnamese counterparts in areas such as food and beverage technology, ICT, green technology, renewable energy, telecommunications, construction, mechanical engineering, finance, defence industry, health care, pharmaceuticals, cybersecurity, export insurance, and legal services.

Addressing the event, PM Robert Fico affirmed Slovakia’s commitment to facilitating the implementation of the newly established Strategic Partnership and highlighted the contributions of the Vietnamese community in Slovakia.

He described Vietnam as one of the world’s fast-growing economies with clear development ambitions following the 14th National Party Congress, emphasising that his country expects even stronger ties with Vietnam.

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PM Le Minh Hung addresses the Vietnam–Slovakia Business Forum (Photo: VNA)

Amid global uncertainties affecting supply chains, he said both sides have identified priority areas for cooperation, including nuclear energy, mechanical engineering, defence industry, cybersecurity, automotive manufacturing, and health care. Slovakia also seeks to boost exports to Vietnam, expand labour cooperation, encourage Vietnamese investment, and explore the launch of direct flights between the two countries.

The Slovak PM affirmed that his country will continue to provide the best conditions for Vietnamese investors and consider easing travel visa procedures, including potential visa exemptions for holders of official passports. He called on businesses from both sides to intensify exchanges to further strengthen bilateral ties.

For his part, PM Hung said the forum reflects both countries’ determination to translate the Strategic Partnership into concrete outcomes.

He noted that the joint declaration upgrading bilateral ties marks a significant milestone, making Vietnam the first Southeast Asian country to establish a Strategic Partnership with Slovakia and opening up new opportunities for deeper and broader cooperation.

While acknowledging that trade and investment remain below potential, he stressed that there is ample room for collaboration, with both economies able to complement each other and form joint value chains targeting regional and global markets. Slovakia could serve as a gateway for Vietnamese goods to access the EU, while Vietnam offers an attractive investment destination and a bridge for Slovak firms to enter the ASEAN market.

Providing an overview of Vietnam’s development orientations, the Vietnamese Government leader highlighted efforts to improve institutions, streamline administrative procedures, and target average annual GDP growth of over 10% in 2026–2030. Vietnam is prioritising strategic infrastructure, human resource development, and administrative reform, while identifying science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key breakthroughs to enhance productivity, competitiveness, and sustainable growth.

Vietnam remains committed to creating favourable conditions for foreign investors, including Slovak enterprises, ensuring legitimate rights and interests, and supporting long-term, sustainable business operations.

PM Hung called on businesses of both sides to strengthen partnerships in areas of mutual strength and demand, particularly in manufacturing, high technology, automotive industry, precision engineering, automation, renewable energy, green transition, logistics, supply chain connectivity, digital transformation, and human resource development. He encouraged effective utilisation of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to expand supply chains and promote Vietnamese goods in the EU market via Slovakia, as well as Slovak goods in ASEAN. He also suggested stronger coordination in digital transformation and human resources training.


On the occasion, under the witness of the two PMs, businesses from both countries exchanged seven memoranda of understanding across sectors including manufacturing, technology, health care, finance, infrastructure, real estate, environment, and industrial park development./.

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