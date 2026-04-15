Business

LSE sees strong outlook for Vietnam’s capital market

Vietnam’s outlook remained positive, supported by strong economic growth and clear policy direction, and deeper participation from international investors would be key to sustaining double-digit expansion, said Tom Attenborough, head of international business development for primary markets.

Tom Attenborough (right), head of international business development for primary markets at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)
Tom Attenborough (right), head of international business development for primary markets at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Amid geopolitical uncertainty, global capital is still seeking higher-growth markets, with Vietnam standing out as an attractive destination, according to the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Global financial markets had remained relatively resilient despite volatility, Tom Attenborough, head of international business development for primary markets, said on the sidelines of an investment forum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 14.

The LSE has performed strongly over the past year, with the FTSE 100 up about 23%, outperforming the S&P 500. As of April 13, the index was about 3% below its record high hit in February 2026.

Attenborough said Vietnam’s outlook remained positive, supported by strong economic growth and clear policy direction, adding that deeper participation from international investors would be key to sustaining double-digit expansion.

Vietnam’s role in ASEAN is growing, with a number of local firms expanding beyond the domestic market to become regional players.

In this context, the LSE wishes to act as a bridge linking Vietnamese companies with global investors, helping them tap international capital and scale up.

A planned upgrade from frontier to emerging market status under FTSE Russell could trigger significant inflows from funds tracking emerging market indices, he said.

Besides, government moves to ease foreign investment rules and improve fundraising conditions are also expected to support capital inflows.

A memorandum of understanding signed between HDBank and the LSE will allow the lender to access international capital markets, particularly debt markets. The LSE hosts more than 6 trillion USD in listed debt and supports fundraising in over 50 currencies.

Beyond fundraising, the partnership is expected to improve corporate transparency and governance, strengthening investor confidence.

Attenborough said plans to build an international financial centre in Vietnam (VIFC) were a positive step, noting that successful models such as Dubai and Astana show the importance of clear, internationally aligned legal frameworks in facilitating capital flows.

He added the LSE is ready to cooperated with VIFC in various forms, from supporting capital-raising and to enhancing its global profile./.

VNA
#London Stock Exchange #Vietnam's capital market #global financial markets #international financial centre
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