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Ca Mau drives changes among fishermen to tackle IUU fishing

Ca Mau is stepping up communication campaigns to disseminate legal regulations on IUU fishing, highlight recent enforcement results, and convey recommendations from the European Commission (EC)’s fifth inspection mission to fishing communities and relevant stakeholders.

Ca Mau is currently home to more than 5,200 fishing vessels, including nearly 1,900 boats measuring over 15 metres in length, and all have been equipped with vessel monitoring systems. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Ca Mau is currently home to more than 5,200 fishing vessels, including nearly 1,900 boats measuring over 15 metres in length, and all have been equipped with vessel monitoring systems. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau is intensifying efforts to prevent and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with a strong focus on raising awareness among fishermen and tightening fleet management.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su said Ca Mau aims to completely end illegal fishing activities by local vessels and fishermen in foreign waters to contribute to sustainable fisheries development, national and regional security safeguarding, and international integration.

To achieve these goals, it is stepping up communication campaigns to disseminate legal regulations on IUU fishing, highlight recent enforcement results, and convey recommendations from the European Commission (EC)’s fifth inspection mission to fishing communities and relevant stakeholders.

Authorities are also commending exemplary organisations and individuals who strictly comply with anti-IUU fishing regulations, while publicly criticising violations, including cases subject to prosecution or administrative sanctions. Fishermen are being encouraged to properly complete procedures for vessel ownership transfer and registration to protect their rights.

At the grassroots level, local authorities have intensified outreach to detect and prevent violations early, particularly attempts to conduct illegal fishing in foreign waters.

Ca Mau is currently home to more than 5,200 fishing vessels, including nearly 1,900 boats measuring over 15 metres in length, and all have been equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS). The province operates six fishing ports and five storm shelters.

In Song Doc commune, one of the province’s largest fishing hubs, awareness campaigns have led to tangible changes in fishermen’s behaviour.

Chairman of the commune People’s Committee Do Van Su said Song Doc has 1,134 fishing vessels of various sizes, all of which are required to comply with monitoring regulations. A total of 685 vessels subject to mandatory VMS installation have been equipped with the devices, reaching 100%.

Local fisherman Truong Van Nghia noted that awareness among fishermen has improved significantly. Before heading out to the sea, vessel owners now ensure that they have operational VMS devices, maintain fishing logbooks, and report catch volumes and fishing grounds in accordance with regulations. The border guard force also conductd strict inspections before vessels depart, and non-compliant boats are not allowed to operate.

Provincial authorities are also strengthening fleet management by regularly reviewing vessel data, including registration, licensing, ownership status and operational conditions. Stringent measures are being applied to vessels that fail to meet legal requirements while owners are guided to complete necessary procedures, Su said.

Ca Mau is updating its database of deregistered vessels since 2020 and conducting thorough verification to prevent illegal transfers. Cases of unregistered purchase and sale of vessels will be handled strictly, and all boats are required to display identification markings in line with regulations. Lists of ineligible vessels are also publicly disclosed.

In addition, inter-agency coordination has been enhanced to better manage workers on fishing vessels and reduce incidents involving missing or deserting crew members.

Provincial authorities have also conducted round-the-clock monitoring of fishing activities through the VMS system, focusing on vessels operating near or crossing maritime boundaries or losing signal. Violations will be investigated and sanctioned in accordance with the law.

Identifying seafood traceability as a key solution to IUU fishing, Ca Mau has been strictly controlling landings at designated ports and publicly announcing illegal unloading sites to ensure transparency, according to the provincial People's Committee./.

VNA
#IUU fishing #Ca Mau #fishing vessels #European Commission #vessel monitoring system Ca Mau
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