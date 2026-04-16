Vietnam’s long-term investment appeal remains intact: EuroCham

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) has affirmed that Vietnam’s long-term attractiveness as an investment destination remains resilient, despite more cautious sentiment among European businesses amid rising global uncertainties.



In its Business Confidence Index (BCI) for the first quarter of 2026 on April 15, EuroCham reported the index at 72.7 points, down 7.3 points from its peak of 80 in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decline reflects a pragmatic recalibration by investors in response to escalating geopolitical tensions.



However, the index remains significantly higher than the average of the past four years, underscoring a consistent message that while global turbulence may weigh on short-term sentiment, Vietnam’s long-term appeal is firmly preserved.



Notably, up to 93% of European enterprises said they would recommend Vietnam as an investment destination – one of the highest endorsement levels in the history of the BCI survey. This indicates that investors are clearly distinguishing between short-term operational challenges and their long-term strategic outlook.



EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert said that the global economy today resembles a shipping route passing through rough waters, particularly tensions in the Middle East that are driving energy price volatility and supply chain adjustments. In times like these, companies look for safe harbours where they can dock with confidence. The BCI data shows that while the geopolitical weather outside may be stormy, Vietnam’s economic foundations remain resilient.



The survey revealed that companies with deeper engagement in Vietnam tend to perform better. Among firms positioning Vietnam as a key market in their regional strategy, 65–68% reported positive business results and 96% were willing to recommend the country.



By contrast, companies with only a limited or cautious presence in Vietnam show far weaker results, with just 23% reporting positive performance and less than half recommending the market, dwarfing the metrics slightly.



Jaspaert said that "when over nine out of ten businesses continue to champion this market, it speaks volumes about Vietnam’s extraordinary potential for growth. The sustained GDP performance we are seeing, with Q1 2026 expanding by 7.83% – outpacing the same period last year, reinforces this confidence."



The numbers in this BCI proved that the deeper companies anchor their operations in Vietnam, the more financially resilient they become, even when the broader global picture is fraught with risk, he said.



Notably, the newly elected Government has also highlighted the focus on private economy as a key driver of growth. These are exactly the foundations investors look for when making long-term commitments, Jaspaert said.



“As Vietnam enters this era of rising, competitiveness will increasingly depend on execution: easing administrative burdens, decentralising decision-making, and ensuring greater regulatory clarity. EuroCham stands ready to work closely with the Government and our partners to turn these priorities into real outcomes, ensuring that Vietnam’s strong growth story continues to attract investment, innovation, and sustainable development,” the EuroCham Chairman said./.





VNA