Business

Construction sector striving for high-growth target

The construction sector faces mounting pressure to keep major projects on schedule while managing costs and stabilising markets. Yet, with gains from institutional reform, infrastructure investment, and growth model transformation, it remains well positioned to serve as a key growth engine.

The new infrastructure system will not only meet immediate needs but also create new growth poles, helping reshape the economic landscape. (Photo: VNA)
The new infrastructure system will not only meet immediate needs but also create new growth poles, helping reshape the economic landscape. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s ambition to sustain annual GDP growth above 10% during 2026–2030 is considered within reach though it will intensify pressure on policy coordination, and the construction sector is expected to take the lead through infrastructure expansion, market stabilisation, and stronger execution.

Conclusion No. 18-KL/TW, adopted at the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee, sets out not only a “double-digit” growth target but also a structured policy framework measures with clear timelines and accountability. Built on four pillars – institutions, growth drivers, infrastructure, and implementation capacity, it positions institutional reform as the decisive “breakthrough of breakthroughs” for fast and sustainable expansion.

Infrastructure development remains central, with targets including over 5,000 km of expressways by 2030, the North – South high-speed railway, an expanded seaport network, and energy systems, particularly renewables and nuclear power, alongside digital infrastructure and smart cities. Public investment is defined as “seed capital”, to be deployed in a targeted and efficient manner to improve the incremental capital output ratio (ICOR) and stimulate private capital.

Experts note that if delivered effectively, this infrastructure push will not only meet immediate demand but also create new growth poles and reshape the economic landscape, while success will hinge on not only policies but also close coordination across ministries, sectors, and localities.

Against this backdrop, the emphasis shifts from commitment to consistent and system-wide action. The construction sector faces mounting pressure to keep major projects on schedule while managing costs and stabilising markets. Yet, with gains from institutional reform, infrastructure investment, and growth model transformation, it remains well positioned to serve as a key growth engine.

vnanet-xay-dung.jpg
The construction sector—one of the economy’s key pillars—is expected to take a leading role through infrastructure investment and market stabilisation. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen The Minh, Deputy Director of the Department of Construction Economics and Investment Management under the Ministry of Construction (MoC), said fluctuations in fuel and material prices are weighing on contractors and project progress. The ministry has responded by advising the Prime Minister to issue directives and urging local authorities to stabilise prices and clamp down on hoarding and speculation.

The MoC is also reviewing bottlenecks to propose broader policies on risk-sharing between the State and businesses, helping sustain growth momentum.

Chief of the MoC’s Office Nguyen Tri Duc reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to the double-digit growth target as a strategic priority. He said achieving it requires a flexible approach that maintains strict investment discipline, centred on five key tasks.

These include improving investment efficiency by applying stricter assessment based on socio-economic impact and connectivity; accelerating infrastructure development with a public investment disbursement target of over 95%; and restructuring the sector towards sustainability and modernity through new materials, energy efficiency, and digital transformation.

The ministry is also strengthening market oversight to ensure balance in construction materials and real estate while advancing institutional reform through greater decentralisation paired with tighter supervision to shorten project timelines and enhance accountability, Duc noted.

However, implementation remains the critical challenge as the objective extends beyond high growth to building a resilient foundation with synchronised infrastructure, transparent institutions, and strong execution capacity./.

VNA
#construction sector #double-digit growth #GDP growth #Ministry of Construction
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

See more

Fuel taxes are slashed to 0% from April 16 under a National Assembly resolution. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Fuel taxes cut to 0% from April 16

Accordingly, the environmental protection tax on petrol (excluding ethanol), diesel, kerosene, mazut, and aviation fuel has been cut to 0 VND per litre. These products are also exempt from VAT declaration and payment, while still eligible for input VAT credit.

Workers process seafood for export. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s long-term investment appeal remains intact: EuroCham

Up to 93% of European enterprises said they would recommend Vietnam as an investment destination – one of the highest endorsement levels in the history of the BCI survey. This indicates that investors are clearly distinguishing between short-term operational challenges and their long-term strategic outlook.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho honours coffee processing firms and artisans. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's pavilion opens at Coffee Expo Seoul 2026

Nguyen Nam Hai, Chairman of VICOFA, said Vietnam’s coffee exports to the RoK exceeded 196 million USD in 2025, up 37.8% year-on-year. In the first quarter of this year, export value reached nearly 45 million USD, indicating strong growth potential.

A farmer harvests lemons in Vietnam. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Protocol signed for pomelo, lemon exports to China

Pomelo and lemon are among Vietnam’s most advantageous agricultural products. The country currently has around 106,000 hectares of pomelo cultivation, placing it among the world’s major producers.

A view of the press conference on reviewing the banking industry’s Q1 performance in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Bank credit supports high GDP growth in Q1 2026

The SBV has set a credit growth target of 15% for 2026, with adjustments depending on the actual situation, ensuring inflation control, macroeconomic stability, support for economic growth, and the safety of the credit institution system.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at the Vietnam – Bavaria business roundtable in Munich. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam – Bavaria roundtable strengthens business ties

Addressing a recent Vietnam–Bavaria business roundtable in Munich, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh underscored the strong momentum of the Vietnam–Germany Strategic Partnership, particularly across trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Tom Attenborough (right), head of international business development for primary markets at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

LSE sees strong outlook for Vietnam’s capital market

Vietnam’s outlook remained positive, supported by strong economic growth and clear policy direction, and deeper participation from international investors would be key to sustaining double-digit expansion, said Tom Attenborough, head of international business development for primary markets.