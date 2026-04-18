Business

Reform of state-owned enterprises seen as key driver of economic growth

Effective implementation of Resolution 79 is expected to help SOEs enhance performance, improve employee incomes and contribute more sustainably to economic growth.

Many automated machines and equipment are displayed at the 23rd Vietnam International Printing and Packaging Industry Exhibition (VietnamPrintPack 2025) (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Many automated machines and equipment are displayed at the 23rd Vietnam International Printing and Packaging Industry Exhibition (VietnamPrintPack 2025) (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Resolution No. 79-NQ/TW, dated January 6, 2026, on developing the state economic sector not only reaffirms its leading role but also calls for strong reforms in governance, efficiency and competitiveness of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Experts say its core is a shift from administrative control to modern corporate governance, creating new momentum for growth in the next development phase.

From administrative control to modern governance

Dr Pham Si An, deputy head of the Finance and Scientific Management Department at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, said the target of having all state economic groups and corporations adopt governance standards aligned with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) by 2030 represents a foundational step to enhance efficiency and strengthen the economy’s competitiveness.

According to the expert, the key issue does not lie in technical provisions but a requirement for a shift in management mindset. For years, governance has relied heavily on input control, procedures and administrative processes, limiting proactiveness and adaptability. Meanwhile, rapidly changing domestic and global conditions require enterprises to be more flexible and accountable for results.

To address these bottlenecks, it is essential to clearly separate the State’s ownership role from its regulatory function. Overlapping roles risk administrative interference, impacting operational efficiency. A clearer division would allow enterprises to operate under market principles while maintaining macro-level monitoring.

At the same time, boards of directors need to be granted substantive authority, particularly in executive appointments and investment strategy. When authority is matched with accountability, governance bodies can play a genuine leadership role rather than merely executing administrative directives.

Transparency is another crucial element. Applying international financial reporting standards, alongside disclosure of non-financial information, would improve governance quality and strengthen trust among investors and partners. Wage mechanisms also need greater flexibility. Rigid administrative pay frameworks make it difficult for SOEs to attract high-quality talent. Allowing market-based recruitment and performance-linked evaluation would help boost productivity and management quality.

In governance methods, shifting from “input control” to “management by objectives” is seen as a fundamental change. With clearly defined targets set by the State, enterprises should be given autonomy in implementation and held accountable for outcomes, thereby fostering innovation and creativity.

Enterprises take proactive steps

From a business perspective, Doan Dac Truong, Deputy Director of Tien Bo Printing Company Limited, said Resolution 79 provides clear direction for adaptation in a more competitive environment, particularly as traditional printing demand declines.

As a wholly Party-owned enterprise, the company has streamlined its structure, reduced indirect labour, strengthened decentralisation and cut unnecessary procedures to improve efficiency. It has also accelerated the application of technology in management and production, while gradually modernising its equipment.

These efforts delivered positive results in 2025, with revenue rising 16% to 147 billion VND and profit up 8% to 27 billion VND (1.02 million USD). Budget contributions exceeded 50 billion VND, and average monthly income reached about 13 million VND per worker.

From its experience, the company highlighted the importance of linking technological modernisation with transparency and adoption of market-based governance thinking. It also stressed the need to clearly separate management from production to allow greater operational autonomy.

Truong noted that allowing enterprises to retain part of their profits for reinvestment, as stipulated in Resolution 79, is a critical factor in enabling technological upgrades. Provisions on medium- and long-term investment strategies also help reduce dependence on project-by-project approvals, shortening implementation time and improving investment efficiency.

Going forward, the company will focus on modernising production, upgrading governance, expanding IT use and improving workforce quality. Effective implementation of Resolution 79 is expected to help SOEs enhance performance, improve employee incomes and contribute more sustainably to economic growth./.

VNA
#Politburo Resolution No. 79-NQ/TW #state-owned enterprises (SOEs) #state economic sector
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Leaders of PV Power and engineers officially operate the Nhon Trach 3 Power Plant as it connects to the national grid. (Photo published by VNA)

PM urges stronger SOE performance, tighter land oversight

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged ministries, agencies, local authorities, and State-owned groups and corporations to take comprehensive and decisive measures to improve the performance of State-owned enterprises (SOEs), tighten land and asset management, to realise the national economic growth target of over 8% in 2025.

See more

Chili peppers are on the list of essential goods in Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia reduces imports of strategic food commodities

In 2026, Indonesia is expected to have approximately 12 million tonnes of rice carried over from the previous year, supported by annual production of around 34.7 million tonnes. With projected consumption of 31.1 million tonnes, national rice reserves could reach approximately 16 million tonnes by the end of the year.

Hanoi’s roadmap to implement low-emission zones from July is providing a strong boost to the electric two-wheeler market (Photo: VNA)

Low-emission zone roadmap drives electric two-wheeler boom in Hanoi

From July 1, Hanoi will introduce time-based or area-based restrictions on petrol-powered motorcycles within Ring Road 1, with plans to expand coverage across the entire zone by 2028 and extend to areas within Ring Road 3 by 2030. The policy is expected to reshape travel habits for millions of urban residents.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Made in Da Nang Expo 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 300 firms join Made in Da Nang Expo 2026

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong said the exhibition is a large-scale trade promotion event aimed at showcasing products, connecting markets, and helping businesses enhance competitiveness while expanding domestic and export markets.

Green production, standardised value chains key to fruit, vegetable sector growth

Green production, standardised value chains key to fruit, vegetable sector growth

Facing mounting pressure from increasingly stringent domestic and international standards, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable sector is accelerating its shift toward green, safe, and sustainable production models. Beyond changing farming practices, localities and businesses are stepping up efforts to standardise value chains and build brands to achieve growth targets for 2026.

Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Southern industrial real estate enters strategic growth phase

Key industrial hubs in the south, including Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh, are transitioning from a period driven largely by supply expansion and rising land prices to a more refined growth model. This new phase is shaped by infrastructure upgrades, supply chain restructuring, product improvement and greater emphasis on operational performance.

The launch of the Vietnam National Brand Week 2026 on April 16 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam National Brand Week 2026 opens

Running from April 16 to 23 nationwide, the Vietnam National Brand Week 2026 marks the 18th anniversary of Vietnam Brand Day (April 20, 2008 – 2026).

Ca Mau is currently home to more than 5,200 fishing vessels, including nearly 1,900 boats measuring over 15 metres in length, and all have been equipped with vessel monitoring systems. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ca Mau drives changes among fishermen to tackle IUU fishing

Ca Mau is stepping up communication campaigns to disseminate legal regulations on IUU fishing, highlight recent enforcement results, and convey recommendations from the European Commission (EC)’s fifth inspection mission to fishing communities and relevant stakeholders.