Reference exchange rate stays stable on April 17

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on April 17, unchanged from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,357 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,847 VND/USD.



At 8:15 am, the buying and selling rates at commercial banks was mostly stable.



Vietcombank and BIDV kept their buying rate and selling rate unchanged from the April 16 session at 26,127 VND/USD and 26,357 VND/USD, respectively./.

VNA