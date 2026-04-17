Business

Reference exchange rate stays stable on April 17

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,357 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,847 VND/USD.

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on April 17. (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on April 17, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,357 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,847 VND/USD.

At 8:15 am, the buying and selling rates at commercial banks was mostly stable.

Vietcombank and BIDV kept their buying rate and selling rate unchanged from the April 16 session at 26,127 VND/USD and 26,357 VND/USD, respectively./.

VNA
#Reference exchange rate #State Bank of Vietnam Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Made in Da Nang Expo 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 300 firms join Made in Da Nang Expo 2026

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong said the exhibition is a large-scale trade promotion event aimed at showcasing products, connecting markets, and helping businesses enhance competitiveness while expanding domestic and export markets.

Green production, standardised value chains key to fruit, vegetable sector growth

Green production, standardised value chains key to fruit, vegetable sector growth

Facing mounting pressure from increasingly stringent domestic and international standards, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable sector is accelerating its shift toward green, safe, and sustainable production models. Beyond changing farming practices, localities and businesses are stepping up efforts to standardise value chains and build brands to achieve growth targets for 2026.

The launch of the Vietnam National Brand Week 2026 on April 16 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam National Brand Week 2026 opens

Running from April 16 to 23 nationwide, the Vietnam National Brand Week 2026 marks the 18th anniversary of Vietnam Brand Day (April 20, 2008 – 2026).

Ca Mau is currently home to more than 5,200 fishing vessels, including nearly 1,900 boats measuring over 15 metres in length, and all have been equipped with vessel monitoring systems. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ca Mau drives changes among fishermen to tackle IUU fishing

Ca Mau is stepping up communication campaigns to disseminate legal regulations on IUU fishing, highlight recent enforcement results, and convey recommendations from the European Commission (EC)’s fifth inspection mission to fishing communities and relevant stakeholders.

The new infrastructure system will not only meet immediate needs but also create new growth poles, helping reshape the economic landscape. (Photo: VNA)

Construction sector striving for high-growth target

The construction sector faces mounting pressure to keep major projects on schedule while managing costs and stabilising markets. Yet, with gains from institutional reform, infrastructure investment, and growth model transformation, it remains well positioned to serve as a key growth engine.

Fuel taxes are slashed to 0% from April 16 under a National Assembly resolution. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Fuel taxes cut to 0% from April 16

Accordingly, the environmental protection tax on petrol (excluding ethanol), diesel, kerosene, mazut, and aviation fuel has been cut to 0 VND per litre. These products are also exempt from VAT declaration and payment, while still eligible for input VAT credit.

Workers process seafood for export. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s long-term investment appeal remains intact: EuroCham

Up to 93% of European enterprises said they would recommend Vietnam as an investment destination – one of the highest endorsement levels in the history of the BCI survey. This indicates that investors are clearly distinguishing between short-term operational challenges and their long-term strategic outlook.