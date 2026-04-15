Reference exchange rate drops 3 VND on April 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,103 VND/USD on April 15, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,358 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,848 VND/USD.
At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying and selling rates witnessed mixed changes.
Vietcombank cut both the buying and selling rates by 3 VND to 26,138 VND/USD and 26,358 VND/USD, respectively.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised the buying rate by 7 VND to 26,138 VND/USD but decreased the selling rate by 3 VND to 26,358 VND/USD./.
Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on April 14
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,106 VND/USD on April 14, unchanged from the previous day.