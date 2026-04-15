Business

Reference exchange rate drops 3 VND on April 15

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,358 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,848 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,103 VND/USD on April 15. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,103 VND/USD on April 15. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,103 VND/USD on April 15, down 3 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,358 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,848 VND/USD.

At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying and selling rates witnessed mixed changes.

Vietcombank cut both the buying and selling rates by 3 VND to 26,138 VND/USD and 26,358 VND/USD, respectively.

Meanwhile, BIDV raised the buying rate by 7 VND to 26,138 VND/USD but decreased the selling rate by 3 VND to 26,358 VND/USD./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #commercial banks #reference exchange rate #USD/VND exchange rate
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