Reference exchange rate drops 3 VND on April 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,103 VND/USD on April 15, down 3 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,358 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,848 VND/USD.



At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying and selling rates witnessed mixed changes.



Vietcombank cut both the buying and selling rates by 3 VND to 26,138 VND/USD and 26,358 VND/USD, respectively.



Meanwhile, BIDV raised the buying rate by 7 VND to 26,138 VND/USD but decreased the selling rate by 3 VND to 26,358 VND/USD./.



VNA