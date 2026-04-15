Business

Vietnamese, Bulgarian businesses step up tech, green growth cooperation

The elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in October 2025 has laid a solid political foundation for expanding economic, technological and business linkages, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet (second from left) speaks at the seminar on bilateral economic and industrial ties. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet (second from left) speaks at the seminar on bilateral economic and industrial ties. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria)

Hanoi (VNA) – A recent Sofia seminar on Vietnam – Bulgaria economic and industrial ties, with a focus on innovation, digital transformation and green transition, attracted broad participation from government bodies, business groups, enterprises and the Vietnamese community in the European nation.

Opening the event, Vasil Todorov, Vice President of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), underlined strong cooperation prospects as global supply chains continue to undergo restructuring. He described Vietnam as a dynamic and increasingly influential partner in the Asia-Pacific, offering wide-ranging opportunities for Bulgarian firms across industry, technology and trade.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet said rapid global changes are creating both challenges and new opportunities driven by digitalisation, green transition and innovation. She noted that the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in October 2025 has laid a solid political foundation for expanding economic, technological and business linkages.

Vietnam is entering a new growth phase powered by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, with the goal of becoming a developed country by 2045, she said, suggesting priority areas for cooperation such as AI, IT, manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy and green technologies.

The ambassador also expressed her hope that the two countries will serve as gateways to ASEAN and European markets for each other.

At a thematic session, Nguyen Thanh Hai from the Embassy’s Trade Office presented Vietnam’s economic panorama, industrial strategy and cooperation needs in innovation, digital transformation and green technologies.

Bulgarian officials shared policy directions and practical experience, helping foster more substantive exchanges.

Representatives of the Vietnamese Business Association in Bulgaria, along with local enterprises and industry groups, highlighted strong potential in sectors such as manufacturing, electronics, optoelectronics, defence technology, digital solutions, AI, environmental technology and materials processing. Many pointed to the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Strategic Partnership framework as key drivers for expanding trade, investment and technology transfer.

Business matching activities held alongside the event saw active engagement from Bulgarian firms in industrial technology, automation, electrical equipment, AI, environmental solutions and defence industry. A showcase of Vietnamese products also helped promote the country’s image and offerings to local partners.

The seminar was part of ongoing efforts to advance the Vietnam – Bulgaria Strategic Partnership while meeting Bulgarian partners' growing interest in Vietnam’s investment climate, industrial direction and priority areas for cooperation in innovation, digital transformation and green development./.

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#Bulgaria #digital transformation #green transition #Vietnam – Bulgaria Strategic Partnership #EVFTA Bulgaria Vietnam
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