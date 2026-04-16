Vietnam launches talks to join expanded Information Technology Agreement

Geneva (VNA) - Vietnam has begun the process of negotiations on accession to the expanded Information Technology Agreement (ITA2), the Chair of the Committee of Participants on the Expansion of Trade in Information Technology Products (ITA Committee) unveiled the information at an informal meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 15.

Pham Quang Huy, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Vietnam’s Mission in Geneva, said Vietnam had sent an official note to the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and relevant WTO bodies requesting the launch of negotiations to join ITA2. The notification has been circulated to all WTO members.

Vietnam considers the expanded Information Technology Agreement an important mechanism for promoting trade liberalisation in IT products, reducing costs and improving access to technology, while supporting global innovation, Huy said.

Over recent years, Vietnam has deepened its integration into the global economy and emerged as a regional hub for electronics and high-tech manufacturing and exports. The decision to begin accession negotiations reflects Vietnam’s proactive approach and its commitment to contributing to the WTO’s multilateral trading system, he added.

Members of the committee, including the European Union, China, Japan, the UK, Singapore, Thailand and Switzerland, welcomed Vietnam’s move, describing it as a positive development and expressing support for the country during the negotiation process.

Earlier, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Head of Vietnam’s Mission in Geneva, informed WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Vietnam’s decision to join the agreement. The WTO chief described the move as “truly fantastic”, saying it could help expand opportunities for Vietnam to attract high-quality investment and further develop its digital industry.

Under the next steps, Vietnam will submit a draft schedule of commitments under ITA2 and hold negotiations with participating members. Vietnam will be formally recognised as a member once all existing participants agree on its commitments.

Vietnam joined the original Information Technology Agreement (ITA1) when it acceded to the WTO in 2007. The pact requires participants to eliminate tariffs on a wide range of IT products, including computers, telecoms equipment and semiconductors, on a most-favoured-nation basis.

ITA1 currently has 83 participants, counting European Union members individually. In 2015, more than 50 members concluded negotiations to expand the pact through ITA2, adding 201 products.

According to the WTO Annual Report 2025, ITA1 participants account for about 97% of global trade in information technology products. WTO data also show that global exports of ITA1 products have increased more than fourfold since 1996, reaching about 2.5 trillion USD in 2021, while exports of ITA2 products are estimated at around 2.1 trillion USD, or roughly 12% of global merchandise exports.

Vietnam has frequently been cited at WTO events as an example of how trade negotiations, including the ITA, can deliver economic gains.

Huy said Vietnam stands ready to engage in ITA2 negotiations in a constructive and cooperative spirit while maintaining close consultations with members in the coming period./.