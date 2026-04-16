China–ASEAN AI cooperation centre drives regional tech cooperation

Beijing (VNA) – The China–ASEAN Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application Cooperation Centre in Nanning is emerging as a key platform for advancing science and technology ties between China and ASEAN, helping shape a new regional cooperation space driven by innovation and the digital economy.

The centre has been established as AI becomes a major engine of global growth. It is positioned as an integrated hub combining research and development, technology transfer, business incubation and high-quality human resource training.

With its proximity to Southeast Asia, Nanning has been selected to capitalise on its role as a gateway linking China and ASEAN.

The centre is being developed as a comprehensive innovation ecosystem, featuring zones for AI research, applied industry, exhibitions, international exchange and public service platforms supporting cross-border cooperation.

This structure enables integration of the full AI value chain, from basic research to commercialisation. A key highlight is the development of large-scale computing capacity and data infrastructure to provide services for enterprises and organisations across ASEAN. These platforms are expected to reduce technology access costs and expand AI applications in smart cities, high-tech agriculture, digital education and public governance.

The centre is also fostering a regionally connected AI ecosystem. Technology firms, research institutes and universities are collaborating on projects in manufacturing, logistics, energy, healthcare and public services.

Human resource development is another pillar. Through joint training, academic partnerships and research collaboration, the centre seeks to strengthen technological capacity in ASEAN. Initiatives such as open-source AI alliances and training programmes for engineers and data specialists are being rolled out.

Vietnam is seen as a key partner thanks to its strong push in digital transformation. Initial cooperation has been launched in smart translation, online education and applied AI solutions.

In the coming period, collaboration is expected to expand in areas such as Chinese–Vietnamese language AI, high-tech workforce training, and applications in cross-border e-commerce, logistics and supply chains. Livestream-based e-commerce models, supported by AI-powered translation and data analytics, are also expected to boost bilateral trade.

Smart city development is another potential area, as Vietnamese cities accelerate the use of technology in urban management and public services. The centre could serve as a platform for testing and transferring suitable solutions.

However, challenges remain, including technical standards, data security and digital governance, requiring closer policy coordination and balanced cooperation mechanisms.

With strong policy support and growing participation from businesses and research institutions, the centre is expected to act as a digital bridge, promoting technological integration and opening new avenues for Vietnam–China cooperation in the digital era./.